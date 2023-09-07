Digital Nomads Flock to Malaga’s Hidden Gem

By John Ensor • 07 September 2023 • 21:44

Digital nomad. Credit: Jose Luis Carrascosa/Shutterstock.com

Could a little town in Malaga be the next hotspot for digital nomads?

In the province of Malaga, 36 inland towns are actively seeking inhabitants to combat rural depopulation. To achieve this, the ‘Come Live in a Town’ platform was launched, showcasing towns across Spain eager for new residents. One standout is Benarraba, a quaint town in Malaga with a mere 450 residents, according to La Opinion de Malaga, Thursday, September 7.

A Town Rich In Tradition And Nature

Situated in the Genal Valley, Benarraba forms part of the Serrania de Ronda. The official Andalusian Tourism website states, ‘it is a town that “lives off forestry, agriculture and livestock and enjoys a well-deserved prestige in the artisanal production of products derived from pork.”‘ Its scenic location makes it a prime destination for tourists seeking a break from urban life, offering a tranquil retreat amidst chestnut trees, pines, cork oaks, and gall oaks.

Embracing The Digital Age

Now, to counter rural exodus, Benarraba is positioning itself as a haven for ‘digital nomads’. Over recent years, the town has significantly invested in technology and teleworking facilities. In 2021, they unveiled their ‘Digital Social Innovation Centre’, a dedicated coworking and teleworking hub. This centre, set in a refurbished 1789 house on Meson 10 Street, boasts a sprawling 520 square metres across three floors, all equipped with a fibre optic connection.

Affordable Living In Benarraba

Another big draw for Benarraba is its affordable housing, particularly appealing to the younger generation often struggling with property prices. According to ‘Come Live in a Town’, the average rent in the town hovers between €200 and €300. This is of particular interest considering that Malaga ranks among Spain’s cities with the steepest rents.

In conclusion, with its rich history, natural beauty, and forward-thinking investments, Benarraba is poised to become a top destination for digital nomads in Malaga.