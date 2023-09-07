Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • 07 September 2023 • 11:22

MINI CLUBMAN bows out with FINAL EDITION

In 1969, the first Mini Clubman rewrote the rule book. It was an instant hit in the 1970’s automotive market with its long wheelbase, extended shooting-brake body, and characteristic split doors at the rear.

Reimagined by BMW in 2007, the first modern MINI Clubman delivered a contemporary interpretation; rear passenger seats were accessed through a rear hinged door, and unfortunately for the UK only on the right hand side of the car. With the third generation in 2015, the Clubman increased in length offering more space and two full-size rear doors. Today, the MINI Clubman Final Edition is a globally limited run of 1,969 units – paying homage to the launch year of the original car.

Powered by a Cooper S engine that delivers 178 hp the Final Edition has a single specification with a choice of three exterior paint colours – Enigmatic Black, Nanuq White or Melting Silver. Shimmer Copper details can be found on the surrounds and upper third of the radiator grille crossbar, side scuttles and Cooper ‘S’ blade on the rear.

The 46cm/18” Final Edition two-tone alloy wheels are finished in a tinted clear lacquer to give a copper hue, while exclusive ‘Final Edition’ lettering on the rear and “1 of 1969” badge on the C-pillar side completes the exterior.

The interior features door sill trims embellished with “Final Edition” lettering which are also found on the lower spoke of the Nappa leather steering wheel. Leather sports seats – finished exclusively in leather – offer sewn-in edition-specific badging, seat heating and adjustable thigh support. Anthracite-coloured Piquet fabric inserts, and blue contrast stitching further complement the seat design. It’s a well worked mix of materials and design. There’s also a Panoramic Glass Sunroof and rear privacy glass.

A dark dashboard trim is accentuated by trim strips finished in Sage Green and Shimmer Copper. On the passenger side, the trim is decorated with a “1 of 1969” badge which is also found on the floor mats. Graphic lettering on the model’s key cap completes the design.

Based on the Exclusive trim, the Clubman Final Edition offers a high level of specification, including an 22cm/8.8” touch display with MINI Navigation System, Apple CarPlay and a Digital Dashboard. Also offered is Comfort Access, Reversing Camera, Parking Assistant including Front Park Distance Control and Harmon Kardon Surround Sound.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition is available to order now and is priced at €43,229/£37,000.