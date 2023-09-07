Mike Senker – Be careful if you are grumpy

By Mike Senker • 07 September 2023 • 13:00

FOR you who think being grumpy and having a moan is easy, you should know that it has to be used in the right circumstances, because if used by the wrong person, to the wrong person, at the wrong time the outcome can be, to say the least, disastrous. To quote the late, great Max Bygraves, ‘I’m going to tell you a story’. It was told to me by the man that was allegedly there when it happened.

He was in a line checking in for an international flight with one of the big American airlines. He was travelling Club Class and in front of him there was a business man on his phone talking particularly loudly and giving it large about some deal he had done. The line wasn’t moving too fast and although it was a fraction of the normal length the bloke was moaning to whoever he was talking to. He got to the front of the line, put his bag on the scales and then started having a go at the check in lady. It wasn’t just a moan – he was being seriously rude having a go at her at the top of his voice about all the things he thought were wrong and why wasn’t he entitled to an upgrade? He was annoyed about so many things and the young lady just kept smiling and very politely saying sorry about this and sorry that he wasn’t happy about that and he just kept yelling. Anyway eventually he goes and my friend checks in and says to her that he couldn’t believe how she kept so cool and didn’t just refuse to deal with him. Her reply was amazing. She explained that she never got mad with this type of customer but she did get even. My friend asked, “What do you mean”? She said that although that man was travelling to London ……she had sent his bags to Tokyo!!

See what I mean? There was a person that thinks that being grumpy and having a moan works all the time. But it doesn’t! Another tip is to be careful about having a moan in restaurants and be particularly careful about sending food back. Obviously sometimes it has to be done but you don’t want that pizza coming back with any extra toppings on it!

That reminds of the story about the pizza restaurant owner found dead on the floor covered with ham, cheese, pepperoni, peppers, chicken and pineapple …. the police said they don’t know how he died but think he topped himself.