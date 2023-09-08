Channel 4’s ‘A Place In The Sun’ Shows Two Sisters Around Properties In Mijas Costa On The Costa Del Sol

By Chris King • 08 September 2023 • 19:56

Image of Calahonda beach in Mijas Costa. Credit: Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB/Shutterstock.com

THIS week’s episode of the Channel 4 show ‘A Place In The Sun’ featured properties in Spain’s popular Costa del Sol.

The show’s host Laura Hamilton was scheduled to show Sheila and Jean, two sisters from Nottingham, a variety of properties in the Mijas Costa region.

With a budget of £120,000 (approx €139,691), the two hoped that they could find their dream holiday home in the sun, a place that they could then share with family and friends.

On arrival in Spain, Mijas Costa is located about 30 minutes from Malaga Airport. Along its stunning coastline are seven miles of sandy beaches.

For lovers of traditional white-washed Spanish houses, a short drive takes visitors up to the picture-postcard village of Mijas Pueblo.

There is an abundance of great restaurants and bars along the whole length of this part of the Costa del Sol coastline. For golf fanatics, there are numerous courses to choose from.

Laura had five properties lined up for Sheila and Jean to inspect, and you can find out how they got on by tuning in to ‘A Place In The Sun’ on Channel 4 at 4 pm UK time this Friday, September 8.

Property 1

Cosy Apartment in Nueva Torrequebrada, Benalmadena

Located in the heart of Torrequebrada, on the outskirts of the town of Benalmadena, Laura showed Sheila and Jean around a cosy 1st-floor apartment.

It had two bedrooms with a south-facing covered balcony that overlooked a communal pool and gardens. There is also a picnic area nestled in the back.

Set on an urbanisation comprising 160 apartments, around 50 per cent of the complex’s residents are a mix of different foreign nationalities while the other half are Spanish.

At the time of viewing, the property was valued at £125,210 (approx €145,774). according to aplaceinthesun.com.

Property 2

Modern Apartment in Miraflores

Miraflores is a vast urbanisation located in the heart of Mijas Costa. This time, the sisters were shown a lovely apartment set on the ground floor of a five-block urbanisation containing around 100 properties.

This modern two-bedroom apartment had one bathroom and featured a lounge-dining room set up, along with a kitchen. At the back of the property, there was a terrace on the first floor. Sheila and Jean had a choice of two communal pools located in the shared garden area.

The beach is about 12 minutes on foot from the apartment while the nearest supermarket is a 10-minute walk away.

At the time of filming the property was valued at £130,252 (approx €151,644), according to aplaceinthesun.com.

Property 3

Penthouse Apartment in Riviera, Upper Miraflores

Located on the upper side of the huge expanse of land that Miraflores covers, the next property that Laura took the sisters to was a stunning 2-bedroom penthouse apartment.

The home featured a large rooftop terrace plus another terrace equally of a good size. If Sheila and Jean wanted some exercise then it was a 25-minute walk to the beach. Meanwhile, most of the local amenities were around 15 minutes away.

Again, there was a communal pool set among the shared gardens. The complex has a varied mixture of nationalities, with around 50 per cent of them living there on a permanent basis.

At the time of filming the property was valued at £134,453 (approx €156,529), according to aplaceinthesun.com.

Property 4

Duplex Apartment in Sitio de Calahonda

Laura then took the two ladies a bit further along the coast to the Sitio de Calahonda area. They were shown a beautiful 2-bedroomed duplex apartment located in a complex comprising just 66 properties.

They had a choice of four terraces. Specifically, there was one main large terrace with another one smaller outside the main bedroom. A third small terrace sat outside the second bedroom with a fourth small one located off the kitchen.

A good selection of amenities was located within 15-20 minutes of the apartment while the beach was quite near, only a three-minute walk away. There was also a communal swimming pool and gardens.

At the time of filming the property was valued at £138,665 (approx €161,387), according to aplaceinthesun.com.

Property 5

Sea View Penthouse in Miraflores

Finally, Laura headed back to Miraflores with Sheila and Jean to take a look around a magnificent penthouse apartment. This lovely property was part of an urbanisation comprising a total of 100 apartments and had two bedrooms and bathrooms.

It had a lovely communal pool in the shared gardens of a complex where around half of the residents were Spanish and the remainder was a mix of foreign nationalities. The beach was about 12 minutes away and a ten-minute walk would bring the sisters to the local amenities.

At the time of filming the property was valued at £167,226 (approx €194,623), according to aplaceinthesun.com.

Hot Property

Luxury Front-Line Golf Villa Next To La Cala in El Chaparral, Las Lagunas de Mijas

The ‘hot’ property in this episode was a stunning villa built on the front line of El Chaparral Golf. Set in one of the most exclusive parts of Mijas Costa, the 578 m² home was built on a huge 1161 m² plot.

It featured its own gymnasium and sauna, plus a cinema and several outdoor rest areas. Located around 700 metres from the beach, each of the villa’s terraces afforded stunning views of the sea.

At the time of filming the property was valued at £1,050,420 (approx €1,222,821).