EasyJet Launch First ever ‘Dads Club’ In Benalmadena

By John Ensor • 16 August 2023 • 10:46
EasyJet Dads Club.
Credit: Taylor Herring easyJet/Flickr.com
Do fathers really embarrass their children on family holidays with their terrible jokes and awkward dancing? A recent study of British teenagers says they do, and 54 per cent agree.
On the 24th and 25th of August, easyJet Holidays, in collaboration with comedian Omid Djalili, will host the world’s first ‘Dad’s Club’ at Holiday World Polynesia in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol.
A survey of 1,000 British teens revealed that fathers make them blush by wearing socks with sandals, loudly grumbling, mishandling frisbees, and incessantly snapping pictures. Other embarrassing acts include dressing inappropriately for their age, overindulging at buffets, using selfie sticks, and waking up early to reserve sun loungers.
The unique club aims to offer teenagers a break from their fathers’ cringe-worthy antics and provide a judgement-free zone for dads to bond. Activities at the ‘school of cool’ include free dad dancing lessons, frisbee and air guitar classes, and a joke workshop, as shown in a funny promotional video featuring Omid Djalili.
Comedian Omid Djalili said: ‘It’s a rite of passage for us Dads to embarrass our kids. It comes with the job. So I’m very proud to have teamed up with easyJet Holidays to unveil a new club JUST for Dads. A safe space to learn how to throw a frisbee, dance without pulling a muscle and crafting brilliant jokes for the 21st century.’
Nearly one-fourth (24 per cent) of teenagers have considered avoiding a holiday to escape these awkward moments, and 43 per cent can’t recall a vacation without an embarrassing incident involving their father. However, 53 per cent of dads believe they are ‘cool’ on holiday, 34 per cent confess to intentionally embarrassing their children, and 49 per cent feel it’s their responsibility.
Parenting specialist Sarah Ockwell-Smith stated: ‘Holidays are a perfect time to reconnect with teens, but sometimes all the extra time spent together can cause friction. Not to mention the excitement and freedom of holiday-mode causing some pretty cringey (according to the kids) behaviour, which can lead to embarrassment. Disco dancing, air guitar and socks and sandals? Definite trigger points.’
International beach holidays (51 per cent) are the prime setting for ‘dadbarrassment’, followed by local holidays (29 per cent) and urban getaways (22 per cent). The Dad’s Club concept has been well-received, with 44 per cent of fathers expressing interest in attending.
Matt Callaghan, Customer Director at easyJet Holidays, remarked: ‘Evidently, embarrassment is a part of the holiday package when Dad’s around. We offer some incredible resorts for the whole family, but now we’re upping our offer for Dads. At Dad’s Club our customers will get a unique opportunity to hone their cool skills while making new friends and memories to last a lifetime. But remember, cringe-worthy or not, we love our Dads to bits.’
