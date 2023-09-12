By Jo Pugh • 12 September 2023 • 14:59
The bane of pedestrians and drivers? Credit: Freepik
With the onset of the new school year, the Local Police of l’Alfàs del Pi has initiated a comprehensive campaign to promote responsible and safe electric scooter usage, especially among the young population.
This campaign, which aims to enhance public safety, includes informative initiatives, law enforcement measures, and educational efforts.
Councillor for Mobility and Citizen Security, Toni Such, announced on Tuesday, September 12, that local officers are urging electric scooter users to adhere to existing regulations and exercise responsible mobility practices.
Such emphasised the seriousness of the matter, highlighting the importance of ensuring the safety of both scooter riders and pedestrians as well as other road users, reported Informacion.
To share crucial information, brochures have been distributed across educational institutions, sports facilities, leisure areas, and other public spaces. Additionally, the municipal website will shortly provide comprehensive guidance on the proper use of public electric scooters.
Alfàs del Pi council strongly emphasises that Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs), such as electric scooters, are not toys but legitimate means of transportation. Consequently, they must adhere to traffic and road safety rules similar to cars and motorcycles. Electric scooter riders are required to use roads or designated bike lanes for their travel.
Pedestrian areas, pavements, tunnels, urban roads, and main roads are explicitly off-limits for electric scooter usage. Furthermore, riders must not operate their vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they can be subjected to breathalyser or drug tests if suspected of this.
Toni Such underlined that the primary focus of law enforcement measures is not revenue collection but education.
Sanctions for non-compliance with the ordinance range from fines of €60 to a maximum of €500 for reckless driving.
In addition, fines of €200 will be imposed on individuals caught using mobile phones, headphones, failing to wear a helmet, or neglecting to wear reflective clothing at night.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
