By Jo Pugh • 13 September 2023 • 11:48
A councillor called the course "extraterrestrial". Credit: Freepik
A plan to offer a tarot card reading course for business success in Alicante has been shelved.
While it might not be immediately apparent, tarot holds a hidden key to achieving success in the business world. The “wisdom” gained through a precise card reading can assist in making “well-informed and strategic decisions” that “pave the way for success in entrepreneurship”.
This is the viewpoint defended by Almudena Polo, who had planned to offer a tarot course for business success as part of the programme of activities at the Entrepreneur Centre of the Local Agency for Economic and Social Development (ALDES) under Alicante City Council.
Following a complaint by Compromís councillor Rafa Mas on social media, the department overseeing ALDES, led by councillor Mari Carmen from the Spain (PP) party, has decided to retract the course. Municipal sources have clarified that this proposal had been published without proper supervision by the council, reported El Pais on Tuesday, September 12.
The tarot course was initially included in the Women’s Talent School programme, a dedicated initiative aimed at enhancing the employability of women.
Polo believes that tarot serves as a valuable tool for personal and professional development, offering myriad techniques for advancing in entrepreneurship. She believes it works on the subconscious, rendering it conscious and ultimately transforming it into success in the business world.
He pointed out that ALDES focuses on job placement for the unemployed and offers advice to small and medium-sized businesses, making the “decision to allocate resources to occult sciences perplexing”, especially in a region with nearly 13 per cent unemployment and sectors still grappling with the pandemic’s aftermath and rising costs.
The spokesperson for the Compromís party also raised questions about who oversees and plans such courses, noting that the council appeared to be unaware of this particular course’s inclusion.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
