NICOLE KING – JOIN US

By Nicole King • 14 September 2023 • 11:55

Photograph by Elena Sikorskaya

Tonight you can and hopefully will, tune in to a new episode of Marbella Now. Following two years of recording back at the RTV Marbella studio, I’m taking the cameras out and about for this next season, hosting this week’s show from the exclusive Boho Club Marbella.

As always there’s a great line up of guests from our local community, sharing their expertise and events, so that we can better appreciate everything on offer in our city. When we genuinely support each other’s endeavours we often find it pays off in so many unexpected ways and we just may make some friends along the way. Such is the case with my first guest.

We start off the programme with a very familiar face along the Coast, Sam Campbell. Sam runs a longstanding business networking group, Business 1st and has worked in the insurance industry for years. As of now she is launching her own company and I’m excited to share her story with you.

Also as of now, I’m incorporating a new monthly astrology spot with Mooz Moon studio, AKA Virginia Villagrán. We all love to read our horoscopes in the paper but with Virginia there’s so much more to it. I find it quite fascinating to see how she integrates science and spirituality, Chinese metaphysics, Feng Shui, Bazi Astrology, Qi Gong and mindfullness with such a soothing and creative touch. Virginia will be reading our stars for September but feel free to contact her directly for private whatevers.

My CIT Marbella guest of the week is a Auster Sailors based in Puerto Banus with a great offer for sailing trips, whether it be to do a tour or host a happening. They offer courses too so if sailing is your thing, or you just want to mess about in the water, check them out.

Lucy Chivers, “Book Lucy” is also back with a reading recommendation and come along to a garden party at Svenska Skolan, Marbella’s Swedish School, marking the 20 years anniversary.

For all wellness warriors take note as Juan Carlos Berenguer outlines what to expect from the 7th edition of the World Wellness Weekend from 15th to 17th September. This is a global celebration that’s taking place in some 6,000 locations in 147 countries. Lucia Avila Romero is Ambassador for Spain and is coordinating all events which is no mean feat!

If golf is more your thing then it’s off to the Solheim cup for you which will swing into action, right here on the Costa del Sol from the 18th to 24th September. The mastermind behind bringing this golf extravaganza to Spain is Alicia Garrido, who inherited a passion for the sport from her golf pro dad, Antonio Garrido. Alicia has put a worldwide spot light on our Costa thanks to hosting the tournament here and deserves, together with Alicia, as much support from the locals as we can give.

Join us, on RTV Marbella or on-line; it’s going to be informative and fun. #bettertogether #marbellanow