Man Arrested For Attacking Eight Guardia Civil Officers In Chiclana De La Frontera, Cadiz

By Chris King • 17 September 2023 • 21:53

Image of the Guardia Civil barracks in Chiclana. Credit: Twitter@AUGC_Cadiz

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the Cadiz municipality of Chiclana de la Frontera for attacking and injuring several Guardia Civil officers.

According to a statement released by the force, the incident occurred at around 1 am this Sunday, September 16. The man arrived outside the police barracks on a motorbike.

He proceeded to enter the building while carrying his helmet in his hand, before shouting at and threatening everyone who was present inside at the time.

While the officers attempted to calm the individual, he took advantage of the moment and managed to grab one of their batons.

The man subsequently hit several of them, causing various injuries in the process. One officer suffered a blow to the head which resulted in an open wound and he later needed several stitches in his face and head. Another Guardia Civil officer suffered a broken hand in the attack, as reported by elmundo.es.

The man was finally arrested in a nearby petrol station

After his violent outburst, the man fled from the barracks, still in possession of the police baton. He continued to use it to destroy anything that was in his way until he was cornered at a nearby petrol station. With the collaboration of the Local Police, he was eventually subdued by Guardia Civil officers.

Identified with the initials AMT, and reported to be a resident of Chiclana, the aggressor was arrested for one crime of attempted murder, two of serious injuries, five of minor injuries, an attack on a police officer and two of causing damage to private vehicles.

The Chiclana guard court was placed in charge of the investigation, and the detainee was due to be taken there later this Sunday.

As a result of today’s incident, the JUCIL and AUGC unions, along with the IGC (Independientes de la Guardia Civil) have condemned the events.

A tweet on the AUGC Cádiz ‘X’ account read: ‘Long night in Chiclana, where several Guardia Civil were injured after being attacked by a man who was arrested after putting up strong resistance. With a simple taser, we would be talking about one more arrest’.

Noche larga en Chiclana donde varios Guardias Civiles han resultado heridos tras ser atacados por un hombre que logró ser detenido oponiendo una fuerte resistencia.

Con un simple #Tasser estaríamos hablando de una detención más. pic.twitter.com/mWUOpl6D6R — AUGC Cádiz (@AUGC_Cadiz) September 17, 2023

In a statement released this Sunday, the IGC demanded that the Government consider police work to be a risky profession and that they be immediately equipped with electric taser guns.

🎥#EsNoticia Imágenes de los hechos ocurridos anoche en #Chiclana #Cádiz donde varios guardias civiles fueron agredidos sorpresivamente y sin motivos por un individuo violento y fuera de control. Continuamos reclamando a Interior la denominación #ZonaEspecialSingularidad y táser… https://t.co/2kknjOVTGE pic.twitter.com/3J5BkAMfE7 — AUGC Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@AUGC_Comunica) September 17, 2023

NOCHE DE TENSIÓN EN #Chiclana . Siete compañeros heridos por un individuo extremadamente violento . @jucilnacional se personará como acusación popular ante un delito de atentado a la autoridad y lesiones #ProfesionDeRiesgoYa pic.twitter.com/AT1SOEkSYj — Jucil Nacional (@jucilnacional) September 17, 2023

9 compañeros de @guardiacivil de Chiclana heridos. Un hombre entra, le quita la extensible a uno de ellos y agrede a los agentes. Gracias @POLICIAchiclana por su ayuda. Ellos con taser , bien equipados, nosotros no. A los políticos y a los generales no les van a abrir la cabeza pic.twitter.com/5ssxsmMYYZ — Paco el de la Plana (@bastones_g) September 17, 2023