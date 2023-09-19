Elon Musk Sends Chilling Warning To Social Media Users

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 September 2023 • 13:20

Image of Twitter owner Elon Musk. Image: Kathy Hutchins/ Shutterstock.com

World famous businessman and owner of social media platform X, Elon Musk, has claimed his platform will not be free for much longer.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has undergone radical changes over the past 12 months since Musk bought the company, with the biggest thing including verification marks being removed from millions of profiles unless they decided to pay.

Twitter was always seen as a formidable social media platform for people to use as all of its features were free and was rather easy for people to tell what was real and what was fake as they could usually trust people who had a blue tick next to their name as it meant they were real and reliable people in their field of industry.

Elon Musk To Start Charging Everyone To Use X

However, Musk quickly changed that, by asking people to pay for their verification badges and also demanded that if people wanted to experience all of the features that X had to offer, they would have to pay a monthly subscription.

Musk has been speaking on a Livestream in the last few days about X and the plans he has for the company moving forward and one of those is that he plans to force all users to pay a small monthly fee.

Elon Musk's social media platform X could go behind paywall https://t.co/yufVcmMmei — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 19, 2023

The reason behind this is seemingly to help him and his company combat the rising issue of bots suing X to try and spread fake news and potentially scam users while they look to just enjoy the social media platform at their own leisure.

More Changes Set To Anger Users

As previously mentioned, X does indeed offer a premium subscription to people that will set them back £9.60 a month and this gives them privileges such as a verification badge, can write longer posts, edit existing ones as well as put their account near the top of any searches that other users may well look for.

Musk highlighted this potential imminent change while speaking to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the Tesla owner sought to address and calm fears about the way he has been and continues to run X as a business and social media giant.