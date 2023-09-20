Major Operation Sees 50 Arrested For Drug And Firearm Offences

By John Ensor • 20 September 2023 • 16:57

Firearms seizure. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

Details have been released today of a police operation that saw a huge amount of drugs and firearms seized together with 50 suspects arrested.

On August 30, 2022, in El Garraf, Barcelona, the Guardia Civil made one of a series of significant interventions, confiscating 4.5 tonnes of hashish and several operational war weapons, according to a report published by the Guardia Civil, on Wednesday, September 20.

Operation ‘Rescued’ Unveiled

This operation, initiated in 2019, has led to the arrest of 50 individuals, one of whom was a trainee from the Local Police. Over the course of the investigation, a staggering 5.7 tonnes of hashish, €325,000 in cash, and €275,000 in associated bank accounts have been seized. The Guardia Civil also confiscated two military firearms, three handguns, and eight luxury vehicles.

Trail Of Crime Across Spain

The investigation began in May 2019 following a seizure of 510 kilos of hashish in Valencia. This discovery prompted further inquiries, eventually leading to the recent significant find in El Garraf. Between March and May 2022, in Mataro, Barcelona, the Guardia Civil conducted operations resulting in the confiscation of nearly 210 kilos of hashish, the arrest of 10 individuals, and the recovery of almost 300 stolen electronic devices.

By June, in Figueres, Girona, another €240,000 in cash and 270 kilos of hashish were seized. Operations in Vallirana and Tarragona in August led to two more arrests and the seizure of nearly €30,000 in cash, along with cocaine and hashish. In October, a member of the criminal group was arrested in Alicante after he was caught transporting 140 kilos of hashish.

Major Breakthrough In El Garraf

Highlighting the Guardia Civil’s strategy against hashish smuggling, two lorries carrying 4.5 tonnes of the drug were intercepted in El Garraf. This operation resulted in 17 arrests and the seizure of two military firearms and three handguns. The involvement of the Rapid Action Group (GAR) of the Guardia Civil, an elite unit capable of land, sea, and air interventions, was crucial.

Concluding The Operation

Directed by the Court of Instruction No. 2 of Sagunto, Valencia, and involving multiple state agencies, this operation has seen 50 arrests. Two individuals of Moroccan and Spanish origin have been investigated for alleged crimes including drug trafficking, membership in a criminal organisation, illegal weapon possession, and money laundering.

Nearly 30 of the arrested individuals have been imprisoned. The operation also uncovered a branch of the organisation involved in stealing electronic devices intended for an African nation. Of the 297 recovered devices, mainly stolen in Catalonia, 120 have been returned to their rightful owners.