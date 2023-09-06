Guardia Civil Saves Man’s Life In Cartagena Mall

By John Ensor • 06 September 2023 • 15:15

Credit Guardia Civil.es

A Guardia Civil officer became a hero when a routine surveillance operation unexpectedly turned into a life-or-death situation.

A report published on Wednesday, August 6, explained how officers from the Guardia Civil were conducting a standard surveillance operation aimed at preventing theft from vehicles in the car park of the Espacio Mediterraneo shopping centre in Cartagena, Murcia.

A Distressed Call For Help

While patrolling among the parked cars, the officers noticed a visibly distraught woman frantically calling for assistance. Her companion, a man in his forties, had suddenly collapsed and fainted. The officers immediately rushed to the scene, finding the man with bluish skin, experiencing difficulty in breathing, and with a faint pulse.

Critical First Response

Realising the severity of the situation, the officers quickly alerted emergency services and placed the man in a lateral safety position to aid his breathing. Observing that his breathing was still weak, they initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres without delay.

A Timely Intervention By A Nurse

As luck would have it, a nurse was also present in the car park at that moment. She quickly joined the Guardia Civil officers in administering CPR, enhancing the effectiveness of the life-saving manoeuvres.

Successful Revival And Subsequent Hospitalisation

After about five minutes of relentless CPR, the man’s pulse returned to normal, his breathing stabilised, and his skin regained its natural colour. An ambulance arrived shortly thereafter, and he was transported to Santa Lucia hospital in Cartagena in stable condition. He remained under medical observation for a few days before being discharged.

The Importance Of Quick Thinking And Teamwork

The rapid response and teamwork between the Guardia Civil officers and the nurse were instrumental in saving the man’s life. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of first aid knowledge and the unpredictable nature of routine patrols.