Guardia Civil Saves Man’s Life In Cartagena Mall

By John Ensor • 06 September 2023 • 15:15
Credit Guardia Civil.es
A Guardia Civil officer became a hero when a routine surveillance operation unexpectedly turned into a life-or-death situation.
A report published on Wednesday, August 6, explained how officers from the Guardia Civil were conducting a standard surveillance operation aimed at preventing theft from vehicles in the car park of the Espacio Mediterraneo shopping centre in Cartagena, Murcia.
While patrolling among the parked cars, the officers noticed a visibly distraught woman frantically calling for assistance. Her companion, a man in his forties, had suddenly collapsed and fainted. The officers immediately rushed to the scene, finding the man with bluish skin, experiencing difficulty in breathing, and with a faint pulse.
Realising the severity of the situation, the officers quickly alerted emergency services and placed the man in a lateral safety position to aid his breathing. Observing that his breathing was still weak, they initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres without delay.
As luck would have it, a nurse was also present in the car park at that moment. She quickly joined the Guardia Civil officers in administering CPR, enhancing the effectiveness of the life-saving manoeuvres.
After about five minutes of relentless CPR, the man’s pulse returned to normal, his breathing stabilised, and his skin regained its natural colour. An ambulance arrived shortly thereafter, and he was transported to Santa Lucia hospital in Cartagena in stable condition. He remained under medical observation for a few days before being discharged.
The rapid response and teamwork between the Guardia Civil officers and the nurse were instrumental in saving the man’s life. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of first aid knowledge and the unpredictable nature of routine patrols.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.