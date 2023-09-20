By Jo Pugh • 20 September 2023 • 11:47
The interior of Tatel restaurant in Valencia. Credit: Mabel Capital
Valencia’s culinary scene is about to get a touch of star power as sports icons Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to open a new restaurant on Friday, September 22.
Tatel is located on Calle Pascual i Genís in the heart of València, and this new establishment is joining the ‘Tatel family,’ the iconic Spanish restaurant chain with locations in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Doha, and Madrid.
The expansion aligns with the global growth strategy of Mabel Hospitality, a subsidiary of Mabel Capital responsible for developing and managing various restaurant concepts. Each venue aims to provide an exceptional culinary and service experience in distinctive settings, often accompanied by live music.
The team behind the new restaurant has been meticulously trained by Tatel’s experienced staff, covering every aspect of the brand, from the kitchen and dining room to supplier relationships, bar service, reception, and the waiting staff.
Tatel Valencia, which has partnered with Porcelanosa, occupies a spacious area of approximately 600 m2 designed by Grace Design.
Like other Tatel restaurants around the world, it blends Tatel’s signature clandestine ambiance with a Mediterranean touch.
Regarding the culinary offerings, Tatel Valencia will stay true to the group’s distinctive and iconic style while incorporating subtle nods to the local gastronomy that Valencia is known for. Guests can look forward to fresh garden vegetables and the classic Valencian paella, among other delights.
When it comes to entertainment, Tatel Valencia promises live music throughout the evenings, offering a diverse musical lineup that includes cover quartets, flamenco groups, and DJ shows by international artists.
The Tatel project was initiated in 2014 by Manuel Campos Guallar, Abel Matutes Prats, Rafael Nadal, and Cristiano Ronaldo. It falls under the umbrella of Mabel Capital’s Hospitality subsidiary.
Guillem Querol, a partner of Tatel Valencia, expressed excitement about bringing a Tatel establishment to a vibrant city like València, emphasising the city’s growing affinity for concepts that blend gastronomy and entertainment to create unique experiences.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.