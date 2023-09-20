By Jo Pugh • 20 September 2023 • 11:47

The interior of Tatel restaurant in Valencia. Credit: Mabel Capital

Valencia’s culinary scene is about to get a touch of star power as sports icons Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to open a new restaurant on Friday, September 22.

Tatel is located on Calle Pascual i Genís in the heart of València, and this new establishment is joining the ‘Tatel family,’ the iconic Spanish restaurant chain with locations in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Doha, and Madrid.

The expansion aligns with the global growth strategy of Mabel Hospitality, a subsidiary of Mabel Capital responsible for developing and managing various restaurant concepts. Each venue aims to provide an exceptional culinary and service experience in distinctive settings, often accompanied by live music.

The team behind the new restaurant has been meticulously trained by Tatel’s experienced staff, covering every aspect of the brand, from the kitchen and dining room to supplier relationships, bar service, reception, and the waiting staff.

Tatel Valencia, which has partnered with Porcelanosa, occupies a spacious area of approximately 600 m2 designed by Grace Design.

It it situated within the historic Valencia Stock Exchange building.

Like other Tatel restaurants around the world, it blends Tatel’s signature clandestine ambiance with a Mediterranean touch.

Regarding the culinary offerings, Tatel Valencia will stay true to the group’s distinctive and iconic style while incorporating subtle nods to the local gastronomy that Valencia is known for. Guests can look forward to fresh garden vegetables and the classic Valencian paella, among other delights.

When it comes to entertainment, Tatel Valencia promises live music throughout the evenings, offering a diverse musical lineup that includes cover quartets, flamenco groups, and DJ shows by international artists.

Reservations can be made on the Tatel website.

The Tatel project was initiated in 2014 by Manuel Campos Guallar, Abel Matutes Prats, Rafael Nadal, and Cristiano Ronaldo. It falls under the umbrella of Mabel Capital’s Hospitality subsidiary.

Guillem Querol, a partner of Tatel Valencia, expressed excitement about bringing a Tatel establishment to a vibrant city like València, emphasising the city’s growing affinity for concepts that blend gastronomy and entertainment to create unique experiences.