By Jo Pugh • 20 September 2023 • 12:42

The entrance to La Pedrera is a notorious accident blackspot. Credit: Google Maps

The Spanish Council of Ministers, in its meeting held on Tuesday, September 19, granted authorisation to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda (Mitma) to initiate the tender process for complementary works on the Benissa bypass.

These enhancements aim to improve the bypass’s efficiency through access reorganisation, layout reinforcement, and capacity expansion.

The estimated budget for this project exceeds €19 million (excluding VAT), which supplements the €38 million (including VAT) previously invested by Mitma in the infrastructure, reported Alicante Plaza.

The Benissa bypass, situated on the N-332, has been in operation since July 28, 2022.

It has effectively segregated local traffic from long-distance traffic, resulting in enhanced road safety, reduced travel times, and mitigated pollution and congestion within the municipality.

Furthermore, the bypass has improved connectivity with the toll-free AP-7 motorway since January 1, 2020, resulting in an increase in traffic on the connecting road between the AP-7 and the new northern Benissa link on the N-332.

The approved complementary works will focus on the vicinity of Benissa’s new northern link and the adjacent section of the N-332 near the La Pedrera industrial estate.

These actions aim to optimise the functionality of the link road and enhance road safety through access reorganisation and route improvement.

The project includes capacity expansion, transforming the existing single lane in each direction into two lanes, and creating a direct route from the AP-7 motorway to Calpe.

This will significantly reduce travel times.

Additionally, the plan involves improving the layout and widening the N-332 over a nearly 2-kilometre stretch at the northern terminus of the Benissa bypass.

The objective is to provide a section connecting Benissa and Teulada with characteristics similar to the recently constructed Benissa bypass.

This section, with an average daily traffic intensity of nearly 20,000 vehicles, serves as a vital link connecting prominent tourist areas such as Javea, Teulada-Moraira, Benissa, and Calpe, which experience high traffic volumes during the summer season.

Moreover, the project includes the construction of an access link to the La Pedrera industrial estate, eliminating the existing left turn and thereby improving road safety conditions. Currently, within the 2-kilometre section of the N-332 targeted for improvement, there are 14 direct access points.

To enhance road service levels and improve road safety, the project encompasses the construction of 1.8 kilometres of service roads connected to the new link. These service roads will ensure accessibility to neighbouring properties, eliminating direct access to the N-332.

Finally, approximately 2 kilometres of pedestrian and cycling paths have been incorporated to enhance accessibility to the Partida de Canor and the La Pedrera industrial estate.

The project features a unique mixed-typology walkway (comprising steel and concrete) spanning 174 metres over the new roundabout at the northern link of the Benissa bypass.