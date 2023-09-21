Angry Shirtless Passenger Runs Amok At Palma De Mallorca Airport After Missing His Flight

By Chris King • 21 September 2023 • 23:48

Image of bus outside Palma airport in Mallorca. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

AN angry passenger who missed his flight at Palma de Mallorca Airport in the early hours of Thursday, September 21, was arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The man was booked on Ryanair flight RYR 2295 to the island of Gran Canaria which was due to depart from the Son Sant Joan Airport this morning. Somehow he was too late to catch the aircraft and it departed without him.

Security staff at the Mallorcan facility subsequently received an alert at around 5:43 am informing them that a man in a very aggressive state had attacked an airline employee who was still present at the Ryanair flight’s boarding gate, C-62.

Security personnel and the Guardia Civil were deployed to the scene

A team of six security guards belonging to the Trablisa company were immediately deployed to the location. Due to the fact that the area where the incident occurred was an ‘air zone’ it came under the jurisdiction of the Guardia Civil, whose officers were also rapidly dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, the security personnel witnessed a very agitated male who had taken off his shirt and was in the process of smashing furniture in the vicinity of the boarding gate.

He was also observed picking up a computer which he threw against the wall. A printer, a chair and any other objects he could find also ended up being thrown.

The man also entered the women’s bathroom at one point where reportedly broke a mirror from which he picked up a shard of glass.

After reportedly threatening to attack the security guards with the piece of glass, the aggressor then used the glass to inflict cuts on his abdomen and chest while threatening to kill himself.

Eventually, the security personnel managed to overpower and subdue the angry man and detain him until the arrival of the Guardia Civil officers. He was subsequently taken for medical treatment before being taken into custody and detained at the police force’s barracks, as reported by ultimahora.es.