By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 September 2023 • 9:35

Picture of a corner flag with Tottenham Hotspur's badge. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Daniel Levy has told Tottenham Hotspur fans he’s told James Maddison he can’t turn up for training sessions in his usually monster red car.

Maddison has proven himself to be an inspired signing by Levy and Ange Postecoglou having slotted into the team seamlessly and forming good partnerships with the likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

The England international has been a standout performer with two goals and three assists to his name in the Premier League, which has seen some in the media label him as the best signing of the summer transfer window.

Spurs’ creative spark was linked with Newcastle United for a long period of time and even debated joining the Magpies according to former teammate, Ayoze Perez, but Tottenham will be ecstatic to have landed him.

Levy Reveals Behind Closed Doors Conversation With Maddison

However, it hasn’t been all smiles and rainbows between Spurs and Maddison at the start of his career as he’s already had a run-in and conversation with chairman Daniel Levy about how he’s been turning up to Tottenham Hotspur Way for training sessions.

Levy has been speaking at a Spurs fans forum this week about all things going on at the club including how healthy it is financially, Postecolgou’s start to life at Tottenham, and Harry Kane’s departure, but also dropped a nugget of information about Maddison.

“James needs to learn that he can’t come to the training ground in a red car,” Levy told fans. “I’ve told him. He’ll learn.”

Spurs’ Star Man Urged To Change His Car

While this was reportedly taken in a light-hearted way by fans in attendance, it does raise questions as to why Levy would even be bothered about the type of car Maddison is turning up to training in as it’s clearly not impacted him on the pitch.

The fact that Maddison has bounced back from relegation with Leicester City last season so impressively and started life as a Spurs player fantastically is a testament to his mentality and talent, but he certainly won’t want to have too many more conversations with Levy in the future, and that can usually only be for bad things such as problems or transfer away from the club.