By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 September 2023 • 13:00

Former Spain Under 21 international, Ayoze Perez, has revealed that James Maddison seriously considered joining Newcastle United over Tottenham Hotspur.

Maddison was signed by Spurs over the summer for £40 million, but that only came amid a load of interest from other Premier League clubs, mainly Newcastle who lodged two failed bids for the England international in the summer of 2022, but Leicester City resisted their advances.

The Magpies offered upwards of £50 million last year for Maddison, so the Foxes could have made more profit, although that is no problem to Spurs who pulled off one of the bargains of the summer given how well he’s started the season with two goals and two assists.

James Maddison was interested in joining Newcastle

While Maddison is thriving at Spurs and has recently spoken about how he could always imagine himself playing in the Tottenham kit and inside their world-famous stadium, it could have all turned out very different had he made his mind up last year when Newcastle wanted him.

Spurs’ new midfield magician spoke to Perez last year when they were teammates about Newcastle and how it was as a club and he’s revealed all now.

“Since last season, it was very likely to happen,” the ex-Newcastle attacker said. “But, in the end, it was Tottenham that went and signed him. He also liked that option. He also had that option in mind but, you know, football and business in this kind of situation, anything can happen.”

He always mentioned it was a great ground to play at. He always liked it. It was an option for him to sign at some point for Newcastle. It was one of his favourites. Definitely.”

Eddie Howe will be ruing transfer blunder

It seems as though Maddison has long had a soft spot for Newcastle, their fans, and stunning stadium, which makes the fact they missed out on the talented star even more infuriating given he was seemingly already won over from the times he’d played at St James’ Park with the Foxes.

Now, Newcastle are struggling under Eddie Howe with just a single win to their name and could do with Maddison’s ability to unlock a defence right now if they are to try and get back into the top four.