By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 September 2023 • 9:00

Image of Newcastle United's flag blowing in the wind. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Newcastle United have completed the signing of exciting young talent, Trevan Sanusi, who was also wanted by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Magpies have certainly been making big moves in the transfer market since their takeover by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia with the likes of Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and Kieran Trippier all now calling Tyneside their new home.

Those sorts of singing have allowed them to climb the Premier League hierarchy and now find themselves eating at the very top table with clubs such as Ac Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain, all sides they will face off against in this season’s Champions League.

Newcastle beat Premier League rivals to top signing

This sort of success has improved the mood on Tyneside drastically with fans now desperate to get a glimpse of their heroes in action as the clammer for tickets becomes absurd, and that isn’t likely to go away anytime soon if their youthful signings are anything to go by.

In the last 12 months, and since Dan Ashworth has joined the club, Newcastle have made a conscious effort to improve their youth ranks and recruit some of the top talents from all over the world including the likes of Australian international Garang Kuol, Yankuba Minteh and most recently, Sanusi.

Newcastle’s new left-winger Trevan Sanusi (16) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. What a promising player #NUFC have just signed. pic.twitter.com/7CaHOFvKUm — FtblJoe (@FtblJoe) September 9, 2023

The former two are now out on loan with Volendam and Feyenoord respectively as they try to improve their form and get used to a first-team environment, and the same could happen to Sanusi when he is able to explore his temporary options during the January transfer window, although he may well be good enough to take significant strides in the first team immediately.

Sanusi destined for the very top of football

This is because Sanusi – who was born in 2007 – is one of the most exciting English talents out there and the Magpies have certainly pulled off a stunning piece of business by bringing in the young talent, and he is certainly destined for the very top of his trajectory continues.

According to reports, Sanusi was wanted by Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal to name a few clubs, so for him to have picked the Magpies is a sign of their rapid growth within the game as many players are now happy to commit their future as they see a clear big picture and plan for them and the club.