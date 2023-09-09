By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 September 2023 • 9:30

The Premier League trophy being celebrated

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United gem and Real Madrid transfer target Bruno Guimaraes, is close to signing a new contract with the Premier League side.

Guimaraes has been a revelation in the Premier League with Newcastle having helped them avoid relegation in his first half-season, before then becoming a key cog in their midfield last campaig as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League, the first time they’d done so in 20 years.

The Brazilian international was long being tracked by Arsenal prior to his move to England and Newcastle are certainly reaping the rewards of taking a chance on someone who’d never played outside of Ligue 1 since adventuring to Europe from his homeland of Brazil.

Bruno Guimaraes to sign new Newcastle United contract

His good performances for the Magpies have certainly made teams all over Europe sit up and take a serious look at the Brazilian international with Liverpool even reportedly lodging a £100 million bid for the midfielder in the closing stages of the recently closed summer transfer window.

It’s not just the Reds who are keeping a keen eye on Guimaraes, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid all reportedly wanting to add the midfielder to their ranks, although he’s previously spoken glowingly about Newcastle and how he wishes to etch his name into the club’s history books.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle make significant progress in negotiations to extend Bruno Guimarães contract, agreement now on the verge of being completed ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 Positive secret talks took place last 10 days — still final details to iron out then time to sign. Bruno’s new deal, close ⏳ pic.twitter.com/URFVwfcOrL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2023

Newcastle’s star midfielder has certainly already done that by helping get the Magpies back into Europe’s elite competition, but his tears post-Carabao Cup final defeat shows he is desperate for material success and wants to win trophies, something he believes can be achieved on Tyneside.

This is highlighted by his desire to extend his stay with Newcastle, despite speaking about how talks had seemingly been drawn out in recent times, and he could finally be set for a well-deserved bumper new deal according to Romano and local reporter, Luke Edwards.

Brazilian star to reject Real Madrid advances and stay in Premier League

The transfer guru has insisted that secret talks have taken place over the past 10 days and they have been positive discussions as a deal now looks to be edging closer, much to the delight of everyone associated with Newcastle.

Edwards has gone one step further in terms of revealing potential details by claiming there may be a release clause in Guimaraes’ contract, and could even be north of £100 million, meaning he won’t be leaving Newcastle on the cheap anytime soon.