By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 September 2023 • 13:55

It is being reported that Liverpool launched an audacious £100 million for Newcastle United superstar Bruno Guimaraes in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The closing stages of the transfer window were very Liverpool-orientated due to the fact that Mohamed Salah was being heavily linked with a transfer out of the Premier League and over to Saudi Arabia, with the Reds rejecting a bid in the region of over £150 million.

There was talk about Al-Attihad going back in for a second bid that could have eventually been around £200 million, but with the English transfer window closing prior to the one out in the Middle East, all approaches were rebuffed.

Newcastle reject £100 million bid for Bruno Guimaraes

It seems as though Liverpool may well have been closer to selling Salah than what was being played out in the media, because they lodged a monster last-minute £100 million bid for Premier League ace, Guimaraes.

The talented Brazilian has been in the Premier League for 18 months since he lit the division up with some star performances that helped the Magpies firstly, avoid relegation before then helping to lead them into the top four last campaign and thus, now getting ready to play in the Champions League for the first time since 2020.

🌗❗️𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡 – @DIARIOAS: Liverpool made a £100M bid to Newcastle for midfielder Bruno Guimarães during the last days of the transfer window, right after their attempt for Moises Caicedo falling through 💣⏳ pic.twitter.com/DHuS7gZ16P — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 7, 2023

Guimaraes is said to be stalling over a new contract at Newcastle after openly talking about how he wanted to make himself a legend and a hero on Tyneside, but since interest has started to emerge from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and now Liverpool, his head appears to have been slightly been turned.

Liverpool hoped to make major transfer breakthrough

Despite the midfielder clearly not being desperate to sign a long-term deal at Newcastle, Liverpool saw it as an opportunistic time to try and swoop in and lure him to Merseyside, although a £00 million was rejected immediately by Eddie Howe’s side as they looked to improve on last season and not make their squad any weaker.

Jurgen Klopp did manage to land one other midfielder in the final stages of the transfer window in the form of Ryan Gravenberch, but Guimaraes would have been more equipped for the Reds and Premier League football immediately.