By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 9:50

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Despite strong interest from Manchester United, it looks as though Liverpool are in pole position to sign young midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch.

It’s probably the worst-kept secret in world football that Liverpool are desperate for a new midfielder having seen bids accepted for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, only for both of those players to reject the Reds in favour of a move to Chelsea, who have no European football to offer.

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly been handed a stop-gap for now with the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart and he’s certainly made an impression already on Merseyside with his energy and tenacity to get up and down the pitch at any given opportunity, but he certainly isn’t the one to take the Reds forward.

Klopp was keen on both Caicedo and Lavia to add some steel in the Reds’ midfield and allow more license to get forward for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Alexis MacAllister, something that could really allow Liverpool to attack teams more aggressively and stay on the front foot during games.

Liverpool in talks to sign Gravenberch

Following their unsuccessful double pursuit of Lavia and Caciedo, Liverpool appear to be taking a keen interest in the Bundesliga following the arrival of Endo and now they are reportedly in serious negotiations with Bayern Munich over the signing of their prodigy, Gravenberch.

According to Sky Sports, Gravenberch has been on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist for a very long time and was even coveted last summer before he joined the Bundesliga champions in what was regarded as a major coup for someone so young yet talented on and off the ball.

Klopp desperate for one more midfielder

However, the Dutch international was afforded just three league starts last season despite the Bavarian outfit struggling to assert their usual dominance on German football, suggesting that Gravenberch perhaps isn’t quite ready for that level of football, although Klopp believes he could still thrive in the Premier League.

Liverpool are now said to be discussing a transfer package with Bayern Munich who want close to £25 million for the midfielder they signed just 12 months ago for £20 million from Ajax, suggesting they are just keen to shave his wages and presence off from the club’s books as soon as possible and could prove to be a very opportunistic signing for Klopp.