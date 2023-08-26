Transfer News: Liverpool In Talks To Land Top Man United Target

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 August 2023 • 9:00

Liverpool fans watching their team Photo by Ph.FAB Shutterstock.com

Liverpool are reportedly in direct talks with Manchester United’s top midfield target, Sofyan Amrabat, over a blockbuster move.

The theme of this summer’s transfer window has certainly been midfielders and prices going through the roof for them with the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Jude Bellingham, and also Mason Mount going for well over £50 million each, something that people have never seen before.

In the past, Paul Pogba rocked the transfer market by joining Man United in 2016, but since then the midfield department has rather overshadowed by attackers and players who can light up a game in the final third, however, Chelsea – the lavish spenders they are – made it shake by spending over £100 million on Enzo Fernandez last January.

With less than a week left to go until the summer transfer window slams shut once again and the Premier League’s busy season is over with until January, Liverpool are looking to make moves and afford Jurgen Klopp as much help as physically possible.

Liverpool in talks to sign Amrabat

Klopp has had to ensure a pretty tough summer when it comes to arrivals having agreed deals for both Lavia and Caicedo, only for the players to have their heads turned by Chelsea, something that will have angered Klopp, the Liverpool board, and their fan base.

While Liverpool did indeed manage to add some strength, endurance and talent to their midfield over the past seven days in the form of Japanese international Wataru Endo who may not be the star-studded name that fans were craving but he will add a lot in terms of depth and endeavor to the Reds.

Klopp looking to build a solid midfield

That doesn’t look to be Liverpool done in the midfield market either as they have now held direct talks with Moroccan international Amrabat, who is also very much near the top of Erik ten Hag’s wishlist and is equally as desperate for midfield reinforcements.

Amrabat was left out of Fiorentina’s latest European matchday squad as his future becomes more and more unclear as deadline day looms large, but one thing is for sure, and that is Amrabat is a wanted man in the Premier League, but Klopp will be coy over landing the Serie A star having lost out on two top targets thus far.