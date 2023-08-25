Transfer News: Chelsea Set To Offload £350,000 P/W Superstar

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 August 2023 • 13:00

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

After months of trying to offload high-earner Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis, Chelsea appear to have given in and are willing to ship him off on loan for the season.

The Blues went back to Lukaku in the summer of 2021 with their tail between their legs as they signed him for the second time during his career after he starred for Inter Milan in the Serie A.

Then owner, Roman Abramhovic, sanctioned the £97.5 million signing of Lukaku as he looked for a focal point to lead his side to glory in both England and on the continent, and while things got off to a good start, they turned sour very quickly.

Lukaku announced himself back to the Premier League with three goals in his opening three games for the Blues, but once teams figured out his usually poor first touch and inability to run in behind, he became rather ineffective.

Chelsea willing to lose Lukaku temporarily

Despite being on an eye-watering £350,000 per week salary at Chelsea, Lukaku has only made 26 league appearances during his second stint with the club, and was even shipped out on loan to Inter Milan last term, where he spent the majority of the time either on the bench or in the treatment room.

After publicly turning down a return to the Italian capital amidst interest from Juventus – who have failed to follow up on this initial sign of appreciation – Lukaku now finds himself in limbo.

That was until recently as David Ornstein has reported Chelsea are willing to go back on their demands of wanting a permanent and clear cut from the Belgian striker, as they are sheepishly now willing to accept loan deals.

Big-money transfer holding back the Blues

The Premier League’s lavish spenders are in need of cash if they are to continue this way of operating in the transfer market going forward, especially if their plan of handing out long-term contracts fails to work out.

Moving on Lukaku – who has interest from the likes of Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in recent times – would be a great way to start, but a loan deal would only paper over the cracks he is making at the club behind the scenes and on their wage bill.