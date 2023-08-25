‘It’s Very Clear’ – Wanted £113 Million Star Now Allowed To Leave

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 August 2023 • 9:20
Joao Felix has been coveted by Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City, but now he could finally be granted a permanent exit from Atletico Madrid.
The Portuguese international burst onto the scene back in 2018 with Benfica as he spearheaded an attack back in his home country and this tempted Atletico Madrid – a traditional defence first team – to spend £113 million on the youngster, something that raised eyebrows immediately.
Felix has certainly failed to settle into the Diego Simeone way of playing and thus, his attacking flare has been nullified to an extent that now a lot of clubs around Europe are being put off making a move for the Portuguese ace, except for Barcelona, although their financial situation is proving to be an issue.
There was a huge chance missed by Felix last season as Chelsea took a put on the attacker as they went in search of more goals to save their season, but on his debut, the attacker received a straight red card and then went on to only score four times in the Premier League.
That poor loan spell has seemingly put off a number of clubs as nobody has made a move for him as of yet, except for teams out in Saudi Arabia, but despite their lucrative personal offers to Felix and his agent Jorge Mendes, the attacker is adamant to stay and ply his trade in Europe’s top leagues.
It’s not just Felix who is desperate for a good move away, Atletico are very keen to get his negative attitude and huge wages out of the club, with the president, Cerezo, speaking on Felix and his unclear situation as he said: “It’s very clear, João Félix doesn’t want to play for Atléti.
“Whether other teams want him, that’s another debate.”
It looks to be a pretty uncomfortable predicament for everyone to be in, and a very expensive one, so while Barcelona struggle to balance their books, it looks as though the finances of the Premier League could be his most likely destination, but after last campaign at Stamford Bridge, his options are going to be limited.
