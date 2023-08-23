Breaking News: Arsenal Star Potentially Season Ending Injury

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 August 2023 • 9:40

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal Women have confirmed that young star Teyah Goldie has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the summer.

ACL injuries send shivers down the spines of footballers all over the world, but more so in the Women’s game with the damning blow being far too common. There are multiple factors for this such as genetics and the way women’s hips are which don’t offer as much support when planting their feet and turning, but also a lack of specialised boots available.

For a long time now, female footballers have had to wear boots that are designed and moulded to fit the feet of men, and while there aren’t monumental differences, there are small and significant ones that don’t allow them to be fully comfortable in their boots and help reduce the risk of serious injuries.

Teyah Goldie suffers ACL injury

The Gunners know better than most about ACL injuries and how devastating they can be for both themselves and the players as they lost Leah Williamson, Beth Mead Vivianne Miedema and Laura Wienroither in one season to this cruel injury and their curse looks to be still lingering around.

That’s because promising and talented youngster Goldie has been struck down with an ACL injury meaning she will likely be out for between six and nine months, which will see her miss the majority of the campaign by the time she returns and gets back up to full match speed and fitness.

Gunners continue to bemoan lack of injury luck

While injuries are always expected throughout a season and teams can do little to change that given the uncertainty of what may occur when players cross the white line, however, they do expect their players to look after themselves away from games and ensure they always return fit and ready to train both during pre-season and the regular campaign.

This is why Arsenal and Jonas Eidevall will be disappointed and angered by Goldie’s ACL injury as it was reportedly done during the summer when players were having scheduled time off, meaning the youngster was not looking after herself and has potentially not thrown away a year of her career ahead of what could have certainly been a major breakthrough season for the youngster.