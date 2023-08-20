Transfer News: Arsenal Agree Deal To Sign Barcelona Ace

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 August 2023 • 9:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

Arsenal Women appear to have stolen a march on other clubs by agreeing a deal with Barcelona Femeni over the signing of World Cup star Laia Codina.

Despite winning the Champions League last season – the top honour in Women’s club football – a few players are going in search of pastures new this summer with Brazilain talent Geyse having already left Catalonia for the Women’s Super League and Manchester United.

Now, it looks as though Codina is going to be the next player out of the door with Arsenal having agreed a fee with Barcelona to sign the Spanish international with the defender set to fly to London once she’s played in the Women’s World Cup final with Spain.

Codina had a very busy start to the World Cup as on her debut she netted an extraordinary own goal, before then going up the other end of the pitch and making amends by scoring her first goal for Spain as they went on to annihilate Switzerland 5-1.

Arsenal agree deal to sign Codina from Barcelona

Despite starring for Spain en route to their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, Codina has decided to call time on her spell in Barcelona in favour of Arsenal who are one of the biggest clubs in the Women’s game and have been for a number of years.

Jonas Eidevall has already an addition to his backline this summer by recruiting Amanda Illestedt who also showed her ability in both boxes this tournament by scoring four goals and keeping four clean sheets with Sweden, but Arsenal were always going to need more reinforcements.

Gunners strengthening for a title push

This is mainly because they lost Brazilain star and influential figure Raffaela to Orlando Pride this summer on a free transfer and England captain Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither are set to miss the start of the season due to the ACL injuries they sustained last campaign.

Codina is expected to start the World Cup final at centre back for Spain today, so will come against her soon-to-be new teammate, Alessia Russo, who will lead the line once again for the Lionesses, so it will be a good test for her to see how she can cope against one of the best WSL strikers about.