Why Jorge Vilda and Spain Winning the World Cup Would Be Bad News

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 August 2023 • 13:00

No matter the outcome on Sunday, a country will make history by lifting its first-ever Women’s World Cup, although one of the nations doing so would certainly strike fear through many female athletes who are scared to speak out.

The fact that Spain has got the World Cup final is amazing for the majority of the squad, however, the 12 players who originally said they’d not be called up until Jorge Vilda had been sacked, only to then apologise and return for this tournament, it certainly leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

It does feel as though some players have certainly put personal glory and ambitions over the greater good of Women’s football because them giving in to a powerful white male who believes he is able to create whatever environment he wishes and can make some players feel so uncomfortable has now set a very bad precedent.

Many of the Spanish players called on the federation to remove Vilda from his position as head coach, but instead of listening to their players about what was really going on in camp and dressing rooms, they backed the disgraced manager and ordered all players to apologise, a very pathetic way to act at the top end of Women’s sport.

Vilda succeeding shines a bad light on the Women’s game

The decision to back Vilda was disgusting and put a huge stain on Women’s football in Spain, however, it was to be expected given how involved his father is in female sports at the Spanish federation, which means even if Vilda had flopped at this Word Cup, his position would have likely been safe.

It’s seemingly a lack of morals from the Spanish federation, players, and Vilda himself to have created this scenario where millions of people around the world will feel extremely uncomfortable congratulating Spain if they were to beat England, because of what he and the country now appears to stand for.

Vilda is clearly aware of what he has done and how so many players came back to the national side for this monumental occasion is only good news for him as he had the confidence and swagger to simply say ‘next question please’ when asked about the off-field allegations and talk about him and his spot in the Spanish federation.

For the good of football, England must now go all the way

While many may not be fond of England for their perhaps sometimes arrogant nature and belting out of ‘football’s coming home’ despite never winning the World Cup at senior level since 1966, a win for the Lionesses is a reward for improved funding over the last 10-15 years and a true reflection on how good Sarina Wiegman has done in her role both away from the dugout and on the sidelines.

Whereas a win for Spain would simply just be another win for the men who believe they can put themselves above women no matter what, simply because of their gender and apparent power in the wider society.