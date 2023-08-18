England Identify Big-Name Replacement For Gareth Southgate

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 18 August 2023 • 9:30

Gareth Southgate - Image Belish / Shutterstock.com

It is being reported that the FA have decided they will consider Sarina Wiegman as the eventual successor to Gareth Southgate once his time is over with the Men’s national side.

Both the English Men’s and Women’s teams have enjoyed success in recent years compared to what had gone before them with Southgate leading his players to a European Championship final which they lost on penalties as well as the World Cup semi and quarter-finals.

However, he has been well and truly outdone by Wiegman who’s only lost one game as manager of the Lionesses, which was a friendly against defeated semi-finalists Australia, and that is only a small part of her impressive success having brought football home at last summer’s European Championship by eating Germany at Wembley and now has her side in a World Cup final.

FA eye up Wiegman to replace Southgate

On Sunday when England take on Spain at Stadium Australia, it will be the first time since 1966 that either the Men or Women’s senior England national side have been to a World Cup final, which is simply a stunning feat to have been achieved by Wiegman and her players.

With success though comes attention and onlookers, which will naturally send fear through the corridors of St George’s Park, and with the US Women’s national side now on the lookout for a new manager, the FA’s chief chief executive has come out and bullishly confirmed he will deny any approaches from rival nations for Wiegman.

The FA will consider Sarina Wiegman as Gareth Southgate’s successor if or when he moves on from being manager of England’s men’s team. pic.twitter.com/yqGD0POqfI — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 17, 2023

However, he never denied that Wiegman could still leave the Lionesses while remaining a big part of the England set up, this is largely down to the fact Southagte’s future is unclear and has been for some time, ever since England crashed out of the Qatar World Cup to France and the former Middlesbrough manager admitted he didn’t know if he wanted to stay on.

According to ESPN though, the FA have earmarked Wiegman as a very serious candidate to replace Southgate when he or the federation decides time is up on his long tenure as the Three Lions’ manager, and while many would applaud such a bold decision from the FA, it would actually be a bit of an insult for Lionesses’ fans and players.

Women’s football isn’t a stepping stone for the Men’s game

This is because managing in the Women’s game isn’t and shouldn’t be seen as a stepping stone for people to get into the Male game – despite what Phil Neville will tell you – so there would appear to be no solid reason, other than financially, for Wiegman to leave, potentially the European and World Cup champions for a male side that haven’t won anything since 1966.

So, while Wiegman would be flattered by the interest, the bond and atmosphere she has created with the Lionesses and their loyal fans would be something very difficult for her to turn her back on after turning them into one of the best sides in the world.

Other candidates for the England Men’s job are familiar faces such as former Chelsea bosses, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel, as well as David Moyes, Steve Cooper, and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe.