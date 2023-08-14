By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 August 2023 • 14:00

Image of Newcastle United's flag blowing in the wind. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on adding a new left-back before the end of the transfer window, and their two targets are Kieran Tierney and Marc Cucurella.

The Magpies played pretty much the entirety of last season with a makeshift left-back in the form of Dan Burn, who was originally signed from Brighton & Hove Albion to play as a centre-back alongside Fabian Schar.

However, having proven himself to be a reliable and dependable player out wide, Eddie Howe opted to play the giant defender as a left-back over naturals in that position such as Paul Dummett and Matt Targett.

Newcastle want one of Tierney or Cucurella

While Burn did perform very well for Newcastle and even popped up with two goals across all competitions, he is still not the most natural in that position and his age and height means quicker wingers usually give him tough games.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to have seen the Magpies constantly linked with defenders who are more comfortable playing at left-back, with Tierney someone who has been tipped with a move back up north for a long time now.

Exclusive: Newcastle eye loan moves for either Kieran Tierney or Marc Cucurella ✍️ @LukeEdwardsTele#TelegraphSport #NUFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 14, 2023

Tierney was not even named in the matchday squad for Arsenal’s opening game of the season, suggesting that a move away is indeed on the cards, however, his worrying injury record could be what puts Eddie Howe for the Scotland international.

Therefore, they appear to have another option in the form of Marc Cucurella, who starred for Brighton during his single season with the Seagulls, but after a £50 million move to Chelsea, he has since flopped and fallen well out of favour.

Eddie Howe keen on a new left-back

A move away from London and somewhere that he will be forced to pick up his standards under Howe amid competition from the reliable Burn could be exactly what the Spaniard needs at this worrying point in his career.

Howe has recently spoken about how he would love for Newcastle to push for one more singing this transfer window after bringing in Sandro Tonalli, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento, and it seems as though that final recruit is looking to be a loaned in left back