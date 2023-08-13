By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 August 2023 • 9:30

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea are said to be moving in the right direction to complete a deal for Romeo Lavia, according to Southampton manager, Russell Martin.

The Blues have been left largely frustrated this summer in their search for new midfield options having lost N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with their approaches for both Moises Caicedo and Lavia hitting significant bumps in the road along the way.

Mauricio Pochettino has clearly pinpointed the centre of midfield as a problem area for Chelsea, but with stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United for players like Lavia and Caicedo, they are now being backed into a rather expensive corner.

However, they have recently been handed a major boost in their pursuit of both Caicedo and Lavia with the former telling Liverpool he wanted to join Chelsea over themselves, and now Lavia’s manager, Martin, has admitted that the Belgian youngster is not in the right headspace to play, because his move to Stamford Bridge is closing in.

Chelsea closing in on Lavia deal

He said: “I believe it’s edging closer to a conclusion.” This was following the Saints’ chaotic 4-4 draw at home to Norwich City, which shows just how important his role and ability is to Southampton, however, a transfer fee of around £50 million would simply be way too good to turn down.

If Chelsea were able to bring in Lavia and Caicedo during one window, to then play alongside January recruit Enzo Fernandez, that would be a scary midfield trio for the present, but also the future as they all still have their best footballing years ahead, so it’s no wonder Pochettino is pushing hard to get these deals done.

Blues set for busy end to the transfer window

Given that Liverpool have seemingly been shunned by Caicedo in his pursuit of joining Chelsea, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them come in at the 11th hour with a huge bid and blow the Blues out of the water in their pursuit of Lavia, so if the West London outfit want the Belgian, they must act quickly.

While Chelsea and Liverpool are doing battle off the pitch and in the transfer market, they are set to lock horns today in the Premier League, so it could well be a perfect opportunity for Lavia to watch both of them, analyse their styles and see which side he’d fit into the best.