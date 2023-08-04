By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 August 2023 • 13:00

Credit: "Chelsea FC Stadium Viewing" by markyharky is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Chelsea Women and Australia have been handed a major boost with star player Sam Kerr expected to be fit for her country’s Round of 16 clash against Denmark next week.

The Australia captain has been sidelined for the entire Women’s World Cup thus far, despite being named on the bench in their crucial group stage clash against Canada, she failed to make an appearance.

It was a cruel blow on the eve of Australia’s opening game of a home tournament when news emerged about Kerr’s injury, and that certainly impacted her side who slumped to one win and a loss in the group stages before annihilating Canada.

Kerr was hyped up as the poster girl for this tournament and the leading figure for the Matildas, which is no surprise given her global appeal and how simply fantastic she is as a footballer.

The Chelsea striker was a blockbuster signing back in 2019 for the Blues and has since proven her worth by scoring 54 WSL goals during her time in West London, including a simply stunning lob on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign which all but sealed the league title.

Photo reveals where Sam Kerr is at in her battle to be fit for Denmark game as important detail about… https://t.co/hyhoqkHpdo#BBNaijaAllStars #BBNAllstars Mia Khalifa Browns, Zach Wilson, Newsom, Demarcus Ware, Al Sharpton Halle Cade Marlowe #LATSTheErasTour #fridaymorning — Michael  𝕏 🇨🇦 (@viamikeee) August 4, 2023

However, even the best players know their limits and this calf injury appears to have been too much for Kerr, who will have been distraught having to watch her teammates play in front of sold-out crowds and fanatic fanbases.

It has now been reported that Kerr is fit and available for selection, which is a lot more clear than her previous press conference when she only admitted that she would be in the squad, and that was the extent as she couldn’t get off the bench.

Despite Australia thumping the Olympic champions, Canada, in their last game, there should be no debate as to whether or not Kerr leads the line for the Matildas if she is fit enough as she’s simply their best and most important player.

If Kerr is fit enough to start and lead the line against Denmark, then mentally and also physically, it will be a major boost for fans and players knowing they have one of the deadliest strikers in the world on their side and testing a tight Danish defence.