Chelsea Star Issues Public Apology After Major Mistake

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 August 2023 • 9:40

image: Wikipedia

Chelsea Women and England star, Lauren James, has issued a public apology following her red card at the Women’s World Cup against Nigeria on Monday.

James had been England’s star performer out in Australia in the group stages managing to score three times from just two starts, with her winning goal against Denmark a highlight as she cut inside and whipped the ball into the far corner, sending the Sydney Football stadium wild.

However, she quickly turned into a villain in some people’s eyes when she decided to immaturely, stamp on Michelle Alozie, just minutes before the game was going to head into extra time, which left her teammates with an uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals.

James apologises for her actions against Nigeria

Luckily, the Lionesses managed to prevail via a penalty shoot-out as Chloe Kelly netted the winning spot kick, but post-match, a lot of the focus was on James who had seemingly had her own David Beckham and Wayne Rooney moment when they were also sent off at crucial stages for England at World Cups.

James – rightly so – came in for criticism within the footballing world for her actions and how she was lucky to avoid seeing her side cash out of what could be a special World Cup, but that’s where the line should, and appears to have been drawn, constructive criticism on how a young player should still be learning and evolving her game, both physically and mentally.

All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience. https://t.co/Vi4hBIewiS — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) August 8, 2023

The Chelsea attacker has admitted that herself in a tweet following her red card in which she apologised to Nigeria’s Alozie for her stamp during the game and claimed she will indeed learn from what has been a tough 48 hours for her.

She tweeted out: ‘All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.’

It’s a very sensible and mature response from James who will have no doubt been inundated with abuse and stick from online trolls, but England have stated their intention to stand beside their star prodigy and help her in any which way that they can moving forward.

England to stand by their exciting young attacker

The Lionesses put out a strong and touching statement yesterday about James and it said: ‘Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

‘We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf. We fully respect Fifa’s disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made.’

Those simple words go a long way to show how together this whole England group is ever since Sarina Wiegman walked through the door, and it’s showing both on and off the pitch.