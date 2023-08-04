Women’s World Cup Team Of The Group Stages

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 August 2023 • 16:00

The first day without Women’s World Cup action has arrived, meaning that the group stages have come to an end, making this a perfect time for Euro Weekly News to pick their Team of the Group Stages.

GK: Rebecca Spencer (Jamaica)

There was only ever going to be one choice at this position. Spencer managed to keep three clean sheets in three games for the Reggae Girlz, and what is even more impressive was who they came against.

Jamaica were pitted in a group alongside Panama, France, and Brazil with draws against the latter two accompanied by a victory against Panama saw them qualify ahead of the South American giants and advance to the knockout stages, largely down to their rock-solid defence.

RB: CJ Bott (New Zealand)

While Bott has been knocked out of the tournament with her co-host country, she can look back on her performances with immense pride having coped with some of the best wingers in the game as well as playing a crucial role in New Zealand’s only goal of the tournament, a solid summer for the defender.

CB: Allyson Swaby (Jamaica)

There’s no other way to describe Allyson Swaby other than she is having the tournament of her life. Swaby has managed to keep three clean sheets at her first-ever World Cup and her goal against Panama was the first her country had ever scored.

Her willingness to throw her body at anything if it meant Jamaica got out of the group stages was amazing to see, but her highlight will be the winning goal against Panama which put her country in with a strong shout of getting to the knockout stages, and they did just that.

CB: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Jonas Eidevall’s new summer signing at Arsenal will be having her new fans licking their lips in north London following her dominant displays in both boxes at this summer’s World Cup.

Sweden have managed to keep two clean sheets thus far and set up a mouthwatering clash against the USA, and the current champions will have to be wary of goal machine Ilestedt who has THREE goals to her name as a centre-back, putting her in with a genuine shout of the Golden Boot award.

LB: Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)

Could be a slightly controversial pick here with Brugts, not a natural left-back, or indeed even playing there this tournament, but with the Duch national side going with wing-backs, we are counting her as a left-back.

At just 20 years of age, Brugts has truly announced herself on the biggest stage with her energy up and down the flank as well as some superb technical ability. What she will be remembered most for though, are those two incredible long rage curling efforts in the group stages which were like something from a veteran winger of the game.

CM: Jill Roord (Netherlands)

Roord entered the World Cup with a lot of eyes and attention on her having just left Champions League finalist Wolfsburg for Manchester City, and that decision now looks even more bizarre because of how fantastic the dominant Dutch star has been.

Three games, three goals and top of the group, it doesn’t get much better for the midfielder who has previously lit up the Women’s Super League with Arsenal and the German top flight with Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

CM: Hayley Raso (Australia)

This is probably the one pick I’m most uncertain with, but it felt right to have someone from both home nations in the side, plus the fact Hayley Raso came up big time when the weight of a country was on her teammates’ shoulders.

Two goals in three appearances and both came in the must-win clash against Canada shows the mentality monster that Raso really is, not to mention how effective she is between both boxes making her efficiently dangerous with and without the ball.

CM: Lauren James (England)

Arguably, James has been the star of the entire tournament. The way the Chelsea youngster has taken control of all three games for the Lionesses at her first-ever World Cup has been jaw-dropping.

Three goals in just two starts is an incredible feat for James, but it’s not just her goals but footballing IQ to know when to cut inside and when to try and beat her player in a manipulated one-on-one is fascinating to watch and something that England should be excited about moving forward.

LW: Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

Linda Caicedo is without a doubt the individual story of the entire World Cup. The Real Madrid ace has bounced back from Ovarian cancer and is now one of/if not the most exciting out-and-out wingers in world football with the potential to be a Ballon d’Or in the future.

Bursting on the stage against for Colombia against South Korea with a goal, Caicedo followed that up by netting against Germany in what was a crucial game to get Colombia through to the knockout stages.

It’s not just the goals though, the way Caicedo plays football seemingly without a care in the world with the ball at her feet is so refreshing to see and makes people remember why they love watching this special game.

ST: Alexandra Popp (Germany)

In what will likely be her last ever World Cup, Popp made a lasting impression on the biggest stage of them all, even if her country didn’t with Germany crashing out in the group stages.

Popp netted four times in three games – with three of them being headers – showing just why she is the most dangerous female player on the planet when it comes to aerial ability and despite her country’s comings, she was in red hot form from the word go.

RW: Hinata Miyazawa

Yet another name that was relatively unknown to the wider football world heading into this tournament but nobody will be forgetting about Miyazawa anytime soon with her four goals and an assist in just 186 minutes of action.

While the 23-year-old has starred throughout the group stages it was during Japan’s rout against Spain in which she shone brightest as she gave the Spanish players a lesson in technical ability and close ball control, which certainly doesn’t happen often.