By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 August 2023 • 9:00

Image of Chelsea sign outside Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Google maps - Nur Nadhihah Mohd Nasser

It’s being reported that Chelsea transfer target Tyler Adams is close to joining Premier League side Bournemouth who’ve triggered his release clause.

Chelsea were very close to joining the Blues last week when they decided to trigger his £20 million relegation release clause at Leeds United, but despite going through all of his medical tests, the former Champions League winners decided to call off the deal.

At the time, it appeared very harsh on the American international who traveled down to London for his medical and to discuss personal terms, however, now they have signed Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, it’s clear why Adams was denied a big-time transfer.

Adams was part of a sorry Leeds side last season who tasted relegation and now he’s also injured so can’t even help the Whites try and bounce back at the first time of asking, meaning that whoever decides to bring in the midfielder, they won’t get to see him at his best for a number of weeks at least.

Tyler Adams set for Premier League return

While Adams will have been left gutted and perhaps perplexed as to why his move was canceled at the eleventh hour, he still has plenty of options and is almost certain to go back to the Premier League this summer with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Bournemouth all linked.

Despite both Newcastle and Liverpool being much bigger clubs than Bournemouth and being able to offer European football to Adams, it looks as though the Cherries are the ones progressing the quickest on a deal to bring in the American international before deadline day.

Chelsea and Liverpool to miss out on midfield ace

If Bournemouth were able to bring in someone so talented and experienced as Adams, for a bargain price of £20 million, would only be positive for them and surely help them to maintain their Premier League status this season, and perhaps the most important part is that Adams is keen to join.

It could well have been a case of Adams just joining Bournemouth because he wanted to just play in the Premier League and they were his last options, but that is certainly not the case with so much time left in the window, and its just yet another blow for Jurgen Klopp in his pursuit of another centre midfielder.