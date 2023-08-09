Breaking News: Liverpool Attacker Signs New Contract Extension

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 August 2023 • 9:20
Image of Liverpool flag.
Credit: rarrarorro / Shutterstock.com
Liverpool Women’s Belgian international, Yana Daniels, has signed a new contract with the Reds having arrived in the summer of 2021.
Daniels is now into her second stint with Liverpool having left the Reds to go and play for Bristol City, but found home once again on Merseyside and now under Matt Beard, the Belgian was seemingly more than happy to commit her immediate future to the club for at least one more year.
Last season, Daniels featured in 17 Women’s Super League matches as she helped Liverpool maintain their top-flight status and finished comfortably in seventh – 12 points above the bottom spot and relegation zone – so keeping a core group of players together was always going to be key for the Reds.
One of the key reasons behind offering Daniels a new deal was seemingly her versatility with the attacker having featured in several positions for Liverpool since joining back in 2021 and having someone so willing and able to play all over the pitch is more than useful for Beard.
He said: “Yana’s versatility is key for us. What I love about Yana is she just gets her head down, works hard and has an impact in games.
“She can play numerous positions and she’s different to the other forwards we have. She can play wide, she can play down the middle, she can play wing-back and full-back. To have a player of that versatility is great for us.”
Daniels herself has spoken very highly of Beard and what he’s done for both the club and her as a player since he returned to Merseyside when Liverpool were in the FA Women’s Championship, she said:
“It feels really good, I always enjoy it here. Also with Matt, I know what he wants and I can really fit with how he wants to play.
“Liverpool is a second home now, I’m really settled and I’m happy here. Also where the club is going, it’s nice to be part of a future project, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
The Reds will be hoping for yet another solid season and perhaps even replicate what a club like Aston Villa did last season, which was, certainly starting to worry and threaten some of the more established clubs at the top of the WSL, and Daniels’ signature will go a long way to them achieving that feat.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.