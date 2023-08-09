Breaking News: Liverpool Attacker Signs New Contract Extension

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 August 2023 • 9:20

Image of Liverpool flag. Credit: rarrarorro / Shutterstock.com

Liverpool Women’s Belgian international, Yana Daniels, has signed a new contract with the Reds having arrived in the summer of 2021.

Daniels is now into her second stint with Liverpool having left the Reds to go and play for Bristol City, but found home once again on Merseyside and now under Matt Beard, the Belgian was seemingly more than happy to commit her immediate future to the club for at least one more year.

Last season, Daniels featured in 17 Women’s Super League matches as she helped Liverpool maintain their top-flight status and finished comfortably in seventh – 12 points above the bottom spot and relegation zone – so keeping a core group of players together was always going to be key for the Reds.

One of the key reasons behind offering Daniels a new deal was seemingly her versatility with the attacker having featured in several positions for Liverpool since joining back in 2021 and having someone so willing and able to play all over the pitch is more than useful for Beard.

Daniels signs new Liverpool deal

He said: “Yana’s versatility is key for us. What I love about Yana is she just gets her head down, works hard and has an impact in games.

“She can play numerous positions and she’s different to the other forwards we have. She can play wide, she can play down the middle, she can play wing-back and full-back. To have a player of that versatility is great for us.”

Daniels herself has spoken very highly of Beard and what he’s done for both the club and her as a player since he returned to Merseyside when Liverpool were in the FA Women’s Championship, she said:

Beard looks to make improvements on last season

“It feels really good, I always enjoy it here. Also with Matt, I know what he wants and I can really fit with how he wants to play.

“Liverpool is a second home now, I’m really settled and I’m happy here. Also where the club is going, it’s nice to be part of a future project, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Reds will be hoping for yet another solid season and perhaps even replicate what a club like Aston Villa did last season, which was, certainly starting to worry and threaten some of the more established clubs at the top of the WSL, and Daniels’ signature will go a long way to them achieving that feat.