By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 August 2023 • 13:45

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Tyler Adams.

It has been reported that Chelsea have triggered the £20 million release clause in Tyler Adam’s Leeds United contract, which will see the player now travel to London for a medical.

Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino are clearly not keen on their current midfield options having lodged bids for both Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and now they are seemingly one step closer to signing USA international Adams from Championship outfit Leeds.

Last season was a shocking one for Leeds as they tasted relegation from the Premier League after several managerial changes failed to ensure they remained in England’s top-flight status and now they are trying to abide by Financial Fair Play rules by moving on some of their top earners.

Last season’s top scorer – Rodrigo – has moved to Al-Rayyan this summer, Wilfried Gnonto is seemingly refusing to play for Leeds as he tries to push through a move to Everton and now Adams, who was a leading figure in the midfield for Leeds when fit last season, is edging towards a big-time move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea agree to pay £20 million for Adams

Despite spending just one season in the Premier League making 24 appearances for Leeds, Adams appears to have done enough to convince Todd Boehly and Pochettino that he’s the man they can rely on for £20 million, and his experience at international level should allow him to thrive in what will likely be an egotistical dressing room.

Adams would arrive at Chelsea with the job of progressing the ball effectively and helping his side move through the gears and be able to play their way out of trouble and aggressive presses.

Pochettino continues his midfield overhaul

This shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the American star as he performed admirably last season during his debut Premier League campaign by registering 136 progressive passes (FBRef), which was the second most of any Leeds players, so it’s clearly a role he thrives in, something that will have attracted Pochettino to him.

Given Adam’s past experiences of playing in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Champions League, and World Cup, it was unlikely he would voluntarily spend a season in the Championship, but even he may have struggled to believe that Chelsea would come calling after – in all honesty – he failed to light up England’s top tier.