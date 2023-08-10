Chelsea Launch Audacious £48 Million Bid for 19 Y/O Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 August 2023 • 9:50

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea have made a stunning transfer move in the last 24 hours by lodging a £48 million bid for Championship ace Romeo Lavia.

The Blues have been rocked in the last few days following the news that Christopher Nkunku will now be out for a prolonged period of time, with some claiming he may not be able to play again until December, which is a huge blow before the season has even kicked off.

Mauricio Pochettino was getting Nkunku as many minutes as possible during pre-season to ensure he was on the same wavelength as his teammates until a cruel non-contact injury struck him down against Borussia Dortmund which may have now forced the Argentine boss to rethink his plans for the season.

Chelsea launch bid for Romeo Lavia

With Nkunku now out for several months, a lot of pressure will now fall on the shoulders of youngster Nicolas Jackson, which is a lot for someone so inexperienced at first-team level and has never played in the Premier League, so a shift in formation may now be necessary.

This could be potentially why the Blues have moved aggressively for Lavia of Southampton as Pochettino goes to make a more sturdy midfield that could contain Enzo Fernandez, Lavia, and perhaps Conor Gallagher which would make for a lot of athleticism and poise.

🚨 Southampton have tonight received offer from Chelsea for Romeo Lavia. #CFC proposal £48m inc adds. Closest anyone has come to #SaintsFC £50m valuation to date. 19yo subject to multiple rejected bids from Liverpool. Dialogue continues @TheAthleticFC #LFC https://t.co/zPoConhzoL — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 9, 2023

David Ornstein has reported that Chelsea have sent Southampton a blockbuster transfer offer of around £48 million for Lavia, something that would still fall some £2 million short of the Saints’ valuation which has also frustrated Liverpool this summer who’ve seen multiple bids knocked back by the South Coast side.

Lavia could cost Chelsea £50 million

Chelsea are now seemingly very much in the dark over what Southantpon will do with this offer as the Championship outfit contemplate whether to take the money and reinvest it into their already very impressive second-tier squad and allow Russell Martin to make necessary signings.

It would certainly be disappointing for Chelsea fans if they were to miss out on Lavia for the sake of just £2 million, as that is very little in the grand scheme of things, but they could perhaps get their man later in the window as the deadline looms and Southampton know they must cash-in on their star midfielder.