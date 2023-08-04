By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 August 2023 • 14:00

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea have announced the signing of French international Axel Disasi from AS Monaco for around £39 million.

The Blues have been rather slow operators in the transfer market this summer, especially compared to the previous two under Todd Boehly’s ownership which saw them spend over £500 million, as this time around they have only made the three first-team-ready signings.

These include Christopher Nkunku, who’d already agreed to join prior to the window opening, Nicolas Jackson, and now Disasi, who becomes the first defensive recruit of the Mauricio Pochettino era, which is a surprise given the injury to Wesley Fofana in pre-season.

Chelsea confirm signing of Axel Disasi

Disasi was certainly a wanted man this summer with Newcastle United and Manchester United also reportedly casting a keen eye over the French defender who made his debut for the national side out in Qatar, but it’s the Blues – with no Champions League football – who have pulled off the major coup.

Pochettino will be delighted to add another body to his squad, especially someone so young, yet extremely talented as the 25-year-old has already captained Monaco in Ligue 1 as well as having racked up almost 130 appearances for the French outfit, and in every one he’s showcased his special skill set.

Blue is the colour, welcome Axel Disasi! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/7b15qiAtGJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2023

As a young player, Disasi was a forward, but as he grew physically, he naturally moved further back away from the opposition’s goal and decided to start defending his own, but with 12 goals to his name during his stint with Monaco, he can certainly still call upon his attacking instincts.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea’s club website, Disasi was full of excitement over the challenges that are to come in the Premier League, he said:

“I am so happy to be here, at this big club. I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.

First defensive recruit of the Pochettino era

“I’m a defender who likes to properly look for the ball and win it back,’ he states. ‘The best way of anticipating the opposition player’s move is by being in the best position possible.

“I like to have the ball at my feet and play passes. I like interceptions, and I like to be aggressive with the opposition, to use my physicality.”

Chelsea fans should be excited by how Disasi is talking about his ability to read the game and also move into attacking spaces as that will suit Pochettino’s style of play down to the ground and should make for some exciting football at Stamford Bridge this campaign.