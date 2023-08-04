Chelsea Set To Battle Premier League Rival For £35 Million Talent

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 August 2023 • 13:20

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Michael Olise this summer, with Manchester City also keen on the player to replace Riyad Mahrez.

Olise had been a shining light for Palace since he joined from Reading two seasons ago and the young Frenchman is only getting better as last season he boasted two goals and 11 assists, which was a big step up from the previous campaign that saw him manage just two goals and five assists (FBRef).

Following the departure of Palace legend, Wilfried Zaha, it was expected that both Olise and Eberechi Eze would be the ones to step up and carry the Eagles through into a new and youthful dawn, but those plans may well have just been thrown up in the air.

That’s because, despite reports in the past claiming that Olise’s release clause had expired, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that this isn’t the case and the winger does indeed still have a valid release clause in his Palace contract which can be activated this summer by any club.

Chelsea chasing Michael Olise

The reported release clause would also be an insult to how good Olise already is, but also because of the huge potential he boasts, with Romano claiming that the French winger can be bought for just £35 million, it’s no surprise that big clubs are now circling for his signature.

According to the Italian transfer guru, it’s Chelsea and Man City who are leading the way in the early stages to sign Olise, with both options having their reasons for why he could decide to pick them if he had to make a decision.

Release clause confirmed. Man City and Chelsea interest confirmed. Olise, one to follow in the next days/weeks. ⤵️✨ https://t.co/3m7vP4dhtk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

Chelsea would allow him to remain based in London, with the winger likely settled in the capital having been at Palace for two seasons now and Mauricio Pochettino has a great track record of working with and developing young talents.

Man City also keen with release clause active

However, Man City would be a place he could almost guarantee himself some silverware pretty much every season while Pep Guardiola is at the club, and with all the competitions they are in and likely or venture deep into, Olise would be likely to get good minutes, especially in the absence of Mahrez.

So, it remains to be seen what will happen with Olise, but one thing is for sure, and that’s the £35 million release clause will prove to be incredible value for any side that wishes to splash out on the Frenchman.