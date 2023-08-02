By Aaron Hindhaugh • 02 August 2023 • 13:00

Close up of Chelsea's badge on their home kit.

Chelsea are said to hold a very keen interest in the Belgian international Romeo Lavia, who has been the subject of two bids from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Blues already strengthened their centre midfield department last January when they splashed out over £100 million on Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, but after a very below-par campaign last time out, Mauricio Pochettino is still not happy with his options in the middle of the park.

Pochettino and Chelsea have seemingly been frustrated when it comes to improving their midfield this summer, however, they can’t agree on a deal with Brighton for their Ecuadorian international, Moises Caicedo, meaning that Lavia appears to have moved up on their shopping list.

Lavia is wanted by more than just Chelsea, however, despite Manchester United and Arsenal having been credited with an interest this off-season, it’s Liverpool – who can’t offer Champions League football – who’ve already shown their hand and made two openings bids.

Chelsea could soon bid for Lavia

Southampton are said to want a £50 million transfer fee, something that no team is willing to meet as of yet, but the longer Liverpool stall over meeting the Saint’s demands, the more likely it is that Chelsea could swoop in and land the talented young midfielder.

Dharmesh Sheth has been speaking live on Sky Sports about Lavia’s situation and how Liverpool’s stubbornness in negotiations could open the door for Chelsea later in the window.

Southampton are standing firm on their £50m asking price for Roméo Lavia. 💰 Liverpool have already had two bids rejected. ❌ Chelsea are waiting to see if they will make a formal offer. ⏳ [via @skysports_sheth]. pic.twitter.com/5pjYhsbzwv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 1, 2023

He said: “Southampton are standing firm on around £50 million is what they value Romeo Lavia at, and Liverpool will have competition as well.

“They won’t be the only club that are interested in Romeo Lavia because we understand that Chelsea are very, very keen on Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool are still leading the race

“They haven’t gone all out with the bidding process yet, Liverpool have made their intentions clear by bidding for Romeo Lavia. We expect, at some point, Chelsea to formalise their interest in Lavia by maybe going with a bid for the Southampton midfielder.”

Lavia certainly made a name for himself during his debut Premier League campaign despite being part of the worst side in the division last term, but with just 36 first-team appearances under his belt, £50 million is a huge price tag, so it’s no surprise clubs are unwilling to meet it.