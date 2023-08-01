Manchester United Star Set To Earn New Bumper Contract

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 01 August 2023 • 13:45

Manchester United's famous stadium, Old Trafford.

It has been reported that Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are in talks over offering Jonny Evans a new contract after impressing on their pre-season tour of America.

Man United made an early summer transfer move that certainly flew below the radar when they brought in veteran and former player Evans who saw his contract expire at relegated Leicester City, although the deal was just a short-term one that was supposed to last for the pre-season tour of America.

The move was smart in a sense as it allowed Erik ten Hag to bring in some experience to what is still a relatively young and youthful side that he has assembled since arriving last summer and with Evans knowing the club very well having made 131 appearances for the Red Devils in the past, it seemed to work for everyone involved.

Evans has been able to train with some of the world’s best players in their position which should stand him in a good place if he decides to look for a new club where he will be likely to play most weeks, whether that be in the Championship or Premier League.

Man United to offer Evans a new contract

However, Evans may well be handed a second chance as a Man United player despite having left the club previously in 2015 for West Bromwich Albion where he established himself as one of the most dependable centre-backs in England’s top flight.

This news comes after he impressed and showed true leadership qualities during the Red Devils’ tour of America, something that Ten Hag clearly rates very highly amongst the players that he brings to the club.

Ten Hag impressed by defender’s leadership qualities

According to Sky Sports, dialogue has now opened between Man United, Evans, and his representatives over handing the Northern Ireland international a longer-term deal which would see him remain at Old Trafford until next summer at the very earliest.

When Evans was not handed a new contract at Leicester City following his own personally poor season due to numerous injuries, he won’t have likely believed a Champions League club would be willing to offer him a year-long contract, but his off-field qualities are seemingly good enough for a huge club such as Man United.