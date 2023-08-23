Top Chelsea Target Now Set To Join Big League Rival

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 August 2023 • 9:20

Image of Chelsea FC badge. Credit: Creative Commons

According to Optus Sport, Chelsea Women target and World Cup star Kyra Cooney-Cross is being heavily watched by Women’s Super League rivals Everton.

Cooney-Cross was an ever-present for Australia during their courageous and inspiring run to the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup starting all seven games, but sadly wasn’t able to help her country to a histrionic medal, however, the big win was what happened off the pitch and how investment and funding are now coming to girls in sport across the country.

Her strong performances in midfield certainly haven’t gone unnoticed with Women’s Super League champions Chelsea reportedly holding talks with her representatives over a summer move. This comes after manager Emma Hayes spent time out in Australia doing media work, and it seems as though Cooney-Cross has caught her eye in the process.

It would be a big decision for Cooney-Cross to move to the other side of the world, leave all of her friends and family behind, and after such a monumental tournament, the A-League needs as many homegrown stars turning out so that young girls and boys have role models to look up to.

Chelsea face competition for Cooney-Cross’ signature

However, getting the chance to play in the WSL – which is widely regarded as the most competitive and attractive league in the world – would likely be something too good to turn down, although, over the last 24 hours, it has become unclear as to which end of the tale Cooney-Cross could be fighting at.

This is because, despite Chelsea’s initial interest in the Australian international, they are yet to make a formal approach and progress appears to have stagnated, allowing fellow WSL competitors, Everton, to register their interest in signing the midfield ace.

Everton could offer a better pathway for the Australian

Joining Everton would be the wise move for Cooney-Cross because of the game time she’d likely receive on Merseyside where competition for places is of a far less standard compared to Chelsea where she’d be up against season professionals in the WSL who have far greater experience in the game.

It remains to be seen what Cooney-Cross will decide to do if both Chelsea and Everton make official moves for her services now the World Cup has come to a conclusion, but this interest shows that the midfielder is set for the very top of Women’s football, and nobody can be surprised after what she showed this summer.