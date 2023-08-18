Chelsea Now In Advanced Talks To Sign International Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 18 August 2023 • 9:00

image: Wikipedia

According to Ata Football, Chelsea Women are said to be in talks with one of Australia’s World Cup heroes, Kyra Cooney-Cross over a potential move.

Cooney-Cross has featured in all six of Australia’s games at the World Cup thus far and has become one of the most recognisable faces in this history making Matildas’ side who have smashed records and inspired a whole nation and generation of young girls and boys.

Chelsea have already made major moves in the transfer window this summer bringing in Ashley Lawrence, Hannah Hampton, and Catarina Macario to name a few, which is great news if you are a Blues fan, however, the rest of the Women’s Super League will be worrying over how much better they can be this upcoming season.

Chelsea in talks with Cooney-Cross

Emma Hayes is indeed out in Australia at the moment taking in the final stages of the Women’s World Cup while also providing some top-level analysis pre and post-match, and during this time she will have certainly been impressed by many players at the tournament.

One of the most impressive players in Australia that didn’t necessarily have a large following prior to the World Cup is Cooney-Cross having only ever played in Australia and Sweden, but she’s certainly done enough to impress the world and more importantly, Hayes.

🚨TRANSFER NEWS🚨 ata football understands, Chelsea are negotiating to sign Kyra Cooney-Cross. The Australian International has been exceptional in her performance at the World Cup. Several other clubs are also interested in signing the Aussie. pic.twitter.com/UFHvuDU3iN — ata football (@atafball) August 16, 2023

This is because according to reports, Cooney-Cross’s representatives are in talks with Chelsea over a summer transfer once the Matildas have finished their magical World Cup adventure, and while she is still only 21, the midfielder would not look out of place starting for the Blues.

Emma Hayes keen to add to her already impressive squad

Hayes and Chelsea will be hoping that no other big European clubs, or even ones from the NWSL, start to show an interest in Cooney-Cross as it will just make the whole process more drawn out and painful for everyone involved.

The Blues should be confident of landing Cooney-Cross if she is even a little bit interested because they can offer her a pathway into the first team and also, can almost guarantee her silverware most seasons, especially for as long as Hayes is still at the helm because she’s as successful as managers come in the modern game.