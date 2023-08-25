By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 August 2023 • 9:40

Chelsea fans in celebration at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Chelsea are in need of two more signings before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Some may say that Chelsea have been foolishly extravagant in the transfer market under Todd Boehly, but one thing is for sure and he is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to both the Men’s and Women’s team who have signed top-level international stars under his watch.

The Blues have spent over £600 million on incomings for their Men’s team during Boehly’s tenure but that wasn’t enough to achieve a merely top-half finish last term and their start to this campaign has seen them stutter by drawing against Liverpool and losing to 10-men West Ham.

Pochettino keen on further additions

Therefore, the only what to fix their problem that Boehly knows is to throw even more money at it, something that Pochettino will apparently be more than happy to accept as he’s admitted to the British press that he will be looking to add a new goalkeeper and an attacker.

He said: “We need at least one goalkeeper. One offensive player, the correct profile, to help.”

Pochettino on Chelsea next movements on the market: "We need at least one goalkeeper. One offensive player, the correct profile, to help…".

The shot-stopper will more than likely be a backup to Robert Sanchez with the Spaniard taking over from his fellow countryman Kepa Arrizabalaga who’s joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal, so any arrival will play understudy to the former Brighton man.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the new goalkeeper Pochettino has alluded to, is Croatian ace Djordje Petrovic, who is set for a medical before completing his move to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth around £13 million.

Romano hints at two new signings

As for the attacker, Pochettino may have gone to the board and pleaded for one final signing following the injury to Christopher Nkunku which will see him sidelined for the foreseeable future and may only just be back in time for the hectic festive schedule.

The information on the attacker still appears to be a mystery, but Romano believes the club are working vigorously on that front to ensure Pochettino has all the tools necessary to at least get Chelsea back in the top four this campaign.