By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 August 2023 • 9:00
Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.
image: wikipedia
Coming fresh off the back of a stunning World Cup, Manchester United Women’s Mary Earps has now been the subject of a record transfer bid from an unnamed club, which would surpass the £350,000 Barcelona paid for Keira Walsh last summer.
Earps was voted the best goalkeeper in the world earlier this year and after helping the Lionesses reach their first-ever World Cup final, while making countless game-changing saves along the way, it’s no surprise that other top class clubs are now circling the England international.
Man United find themselves in a very trick situation with Earps because she is now widely regarded as the undisputed best keeper in the world but has just one year left to run on her current deal and won’t want a repeat of their fiasco with Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle earlier this summer.
The pair starred in the Women’s Super League and also this summer’s World Cup, but Man United managed to fumble their contract deals and lose them to Arsenal and Barcelona respectively, for no transfer fee, so the Red Devils will need to urgently get around the table and discuss fresh and improved terms for their brick wall keeper.
According to Sky Sports, Man United have received and very quickly, rejected, a world record bid for Earps, although it remains a mystery which club lodged the bid, there are only a few who could both, afford to pay such a transfer fee, and also, require a ready-made number one keeper.
As things, stand, the likely destinations are Arsenal, Barcelona, or Paris Saint Germain with the former always on the lookout for new additions and have focussed heavily on improving their defence this summer, Barcelona have an ageing Sandra Panos between the sticks and Earps would be a huge upgrade on their other options too.
PSG are also said to be in the market for a new goalkeeper havign lost Barbora Votikova to Tottenham Hotspur and they are backed by the very wealthy Qatari consortium, but it would likely be seen as a big step down for Earps to leave Man United and the WSL for the French division.
If Man United are wanting to be taken seriously in the WSL on a consistent basis and not let last season be a fluke campaign, then keeping Earps is a non-negotiable for them.
