Breaking News: Tottenham Hotspur Announce Signing Of Ex-PSG Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 17 August 2023 • 14:00

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, Barbora Votikova on a long-term contract.

Spurs have been pretty active this summer, and it was certainly needed after last season’s car crash of a campaign was only saved by an in-form and inspired Bethany England, and the North London side are certainly showing no sign of letting up.

Last summer saw Spurs splash a lot of cash and bring in a whole host of new players but as is often the case when a club goes big in one transfer window, there was simply too much change at once and which made it way too difficult to set up a cohesive team to compete in the Women’s Super League.

After securing their status in the WSL last season, Tottenham are keen to not make the same mistakes as 12 months ago and finally push on to be a top side in England and they may be on to something this time around with a lot of their signings being very smart and shrewd pieces of business.

Spurs confirm signing of Votikova

Already this summer, Spurs have brought in Switzerland international Luana Buhler, Grace Clinton on loan from Manchester United, Olga Ahtinen and now the latest recruit is former PSG shot-stopper and Czech Republic international, Votikova.

The 26-year-old is now likely to become or at least make a very strong challenge to Becky Spencer and become the club’s number one keeper this season, although after Spencer’s heroics for Jamaica out in Australia, that could well be a very difficult challenge for Votikova.

Tottenham must learn lessons from last summer

Votikova is a very experienced keeper despite still being relatively young in footballing terms having already been capped 38 times for her national side and has played in the Women’s Champions League, reaching the semi-finals with the Parisian outfit, and was also nominated for the goalkeeper of the year award.

It’s a signing that should make a lot of teams sit up and take notice of Spurs, especially clubs around them in the table from last season such as Brighton, West Ham, and Leicester City, but they must back it up with substance and good displays unlike last term or relegation could certainly be on the cards.