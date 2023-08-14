By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 August 2023 • 9:30

Image of Tottenham fans. Credit: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com

Despite recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur are not said to be interested in signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku amid Harry Kane’s recent departure.

Tottenham fans and their manager, Ange Postecoglou, were rocked prior to the opening game of the Premier League season when Daniel Levy decided to accept a bid from Bayern Munich for their star striker and record goal scorer, Harry Kane, which has left a huge void in their attacking lineup.

Kane’s absence was certainly missed yesterday as Spurs slugged to a 2-2 draw away to Brentford and were even fortunate to come away from the match with a point as they relied on two goals from defenders as Cristian Romero popped up with the opener before Emerosn Royal smashed home from outside the box to level things up at 2-2.

Richarlison lead the line for Spurs and didn’t look anywhere near up to the standard of what Kane was, or even what Tottenham need to be competitive in the Premier League and qualify for the top four with the Brazilian managing just 36 touches and one shot on target.

Spurs not in talks to sign Lukaku

Therefore, it’s very clear that Spurs are in need of a new focal point and someone who can guarantee them the goals to finish inside the top four, however, that player doesn’t seem to be unwanted Chelsea man, Lukaku, despite recent reports claiming Tottenham could soon move for the Belgian striker.

According to Football London, Spurs are not currently in talks with either Chelsea or Lukaku over a potential move this summer, despite the Blues being extremely keen to move him on, which is no surprise given he’s unwanted by Mauricio Pochettino, but still earns a monster £325,000 per week.

A new striker is crucial for Postecoglou

Considering the way that Postecoglou demands his teams to press for 90 minutes and never stop running, Lukau certainly wouldn’t appear to be the perfect fit for Spurs at this stage and with his poor goals coring and injury record over the last 12 months, everything points towards it being a potentially poor deal.

Despite costing Chelsea £97.5 million only a few years ago, there is no way that the Blues would get even half of that, which could prove good business for a club out there that would play to a big striker’s strengths, however, so many teams press high up the pitch, so Lukaku’s style of play is seemingly a dying art.

Time is running out quickly for Tottenham to find a Kane replacement or at least another striker because putting all the pressure on Richarlison – who scored once in the league last term – would be incredibly unwise from everyone involved.