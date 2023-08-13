By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 August 2023 • 13:00

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

After a two and a half month hiatus, the Premier League returned to our screens this weekend and Euro Weekly News is here to cover all the games that caught our eye.

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Probably one of the least shocking performances and results of the entire weekend as Man City kicked off their title defence in the perfect way. They hit newly-promoted Burnley for three away from home and also managed to keep a clean sheet, while goal machine Erling Haaland is already top of the goal-scoring table for the season.

Everyone knows Man City are the team to beat and unless clubs are competing for the league, games against the Champions won’t define their season. For those who are challenging, the fact that Man City won so easily without Kevin de Bruyne should be very worrying.

Arsenal 2-1 Nottignham Forest

A smart, professional, and admirable display from Arsenal was enough to see off a Nottingham Forest side who did enough to just stay around and have a chance in the game when Taiwo Awonyi scored late into the second half, and there were enough positive signs to make Forest fans confident for the season ahead under Steve Cooper.

Bukayo Saka looks ready to embark on yet another scintillating season after netting a stunning strike on the opening day at home, while Eddie Nketiah looks more than capable of leading the line for Arsenal in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, the only negative for the Gunners was the injury to Jurrien Timber who was forced off early into the second half.

Newcastle United 5-1 Aston Villa

A lot of people had discarded Newcastle United’s chances of finishing in the top four this season due to their lack of activity in the transfer market bringing in just three players and also because they’ll have a congested fixture schedule, but now all those doubters will be sitting up and taking note.

The Magpies raced into an early lead when debut boy Sandro Tonali raced into the box and volleyed home an Anthony Gordon cross which sent St James’ Park into delirium, and while they were pulled back via a Moussa Diaby strike, the Magpies showed how far they’ve come by smashing in another four marvelous goals.

SANDRO TONALI ON HIS DEBUT!!! DREAM START 💫 pic.twitter.com/bWtq4jVBNG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 12, 2023

Worrying signs for Villa as Tyrone Mings was forced off on a stretcher after going down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, and conceding five on the opening day, after a summer of big spending, will be deeply worrying for Unai Emery, whereas Eddie Howe will be licking his lips at the thought of how good his team could become.

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Luton Town

Another transfer window in which Brighton have been stripped of their top players such as Alexis MacAllister and soon-to-be Moises Caicedo, but yet again, the Seagulls have seemingly found a way to stay at the very top of their game and dazzled the Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Luton were positive in the first half and showed a lot of energy and endeavor, however, in the second half they dropped off and the sheer drop off in quality they still have to make up if they wish to avoid an immediate relegation, but for Brighton, they will be delighted with how their young and exciting squad have stepped up once again.

Everton 0-1 Fulham

Everton will have been desperate to get off to a winning start this season after back-to-back campaigns of fighting against relegation, but once again, the Toffees have stumbled and disappointed their home faithful by tasting defeat at the hands of Fulham, despite dominating the game and squandering several chances.

Sean Dyche will be hoping this isn’t going to be the story of their season, chances coming and going and then sloppy defending allowing their opponents to snatch victory, much like Fulham did, without their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line.

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

A game that was full of chances, but many that were self-created and long-range efforts, although that did indeed ensure that both goals were of very high quality, Jarrod Bowen whipped a strike into the far corner with so much venom it left Neto with no chance at all.

Then, just to compound David Moyes and West Ham’s misery of the past few weeks off the pitch in terms of transfers, Dominic Solanke danced around Alphonse Areola to slot home into an empty net and send the Hammers back with more disappointment and anger.

Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace

Playing a newly-promoted side at home on the opening game of the season is always a difficult task, but Crystal Palace managed to come out of their match with three points and a clean sheet, which will delight their fans but only further worry a Sheffield United fanbase who have lost all of their bets players this summer.

While the scoreline looks as if the game was very close and a plucky win for the Eagles, in fact, they dominated large parts of the game and if it wasn’t for some top-class saves from Wes Foderingham then it could have been far worse, although he was helpless to stop Odsonne Edouard’s close-range finish just minutes into the second half which was enough for all three points.