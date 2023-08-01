By Aaron Hindhaugh • 01 August 2023 • 13:00

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Inter Milan is now off due to the price tag on the striker’s head.

Balogun looks to not be in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the upcoming season as he’s yet to start a pre-season game for the Gunners despite impressing out on loan with Reims last season where he finished as the league’s fourth top scorer.

The American international is down the pecking order at the Emirates with Gabriel Jesus the likely number-one choice through the middle, while Kai Havertz can also deputise as a false nine for Arteta as he did for a lot of last season at Chelsea, although that returned less than 10 goals for the Blues.

Last season, Balogun was on fire and many at Arsenal will have been looking over to France as he netted 22 times, but Arteta is still not convinced by the young striker who has admitted in the past he doesn’t want to go out on loan again for a second successive season.

Inter Milan pull out of Balogun deal

It looked as though Arsenal could have been easing their Financial Fair Play strain after spending heavily for two summer windows in a row through the sale of Balogun with the Gunners aiming to get £50 million for the young American, despite him having just 70 first team appearances to his name.

Inter have currently stopped talks for Folarin Balogun deal as USMNT striker is considered too expensive 🇺🇸 Focus on Gianluca Scamacca deal, first bid rejected by West Ham but Inter will send new one soon ⚫️🔵 Talks never took place for Jonathan David; he’s also too expensive. pic.twitter.com/bVCWgQvDDK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

Inter Milan were reportedly actively looking and talking about Balogun due to their need for a new striker after Romelu Lukaku decided against rejoining the former Serie A champions, but now Balogun will have to forget about that idea of moving to Milan for now at least.

American striker now left in limbo

This is because Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Inter Milan have indeed walked away from any sort of talks with Arsenal for Balogun, mainly because the price they’re being quoted is way too high, unrealistic, and likely to be out of their budget, especially given their well-documented FFP woes and struggles in recent times.

It’s a blow for Balogun who is clearly good enough to lead the line for a top-class team after what he showcased last season, but he’s simply being priced out of a move and could now see his career stall and stagnate if he doesn’t get the move he desires this summer.