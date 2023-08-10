Manchester United Star Set To Seal Move To Tottenham Hotspur

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 August 2023 • 13:20

An outside view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

According to reports, Manchester United Women ace Grace Clinton is closing in on a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur Women this summer.

Clinton has shown a whole load of promise and potential during her early years in the Women’s Super League as well as with England at Under 17, 19, and 23 level. So, this next loan spell is just another building block on her way to becoming a WSL regular for Man United.

The England youth star made waves in the WSL back in 2020 with Everton – which is when she made her debut – and it may well have been written in the star for her to move to Man United in 2022 because her maiden professional goal came against their bitter rivals Manchester City in the Continental Cup.

Prior to her move to Man United, Clinton starred during the 2020/21 season and penned her first professional contract, before then being handed a lucrative three-year deal to play for the Red Devils but is still yet to get a proper chance under her current boss Marc Skinner.

Grace Clinton set for Spurs loan move

However, Clinton has shown that she is not far away from being able to make the step up by performing well for Bristol City on loan during the second half of last season and helping the Robins clinch the FA Women’s Championship title and return to the WSL.

That spell in the Championship appears to have done her the world of good as now she looks ready to tackle the WSL head-on with the ambitious Spurs, who are set to acquire her services for the upcoming season.

Clinton looking to showcase her WSL credentials

Spurs stuttered last season despite a lot of money being spent and new faces coming into the club and if it wasn’t for an inspired addition of Bethany England, then they could well have had a scarier time of things at the end of last season.

Their approach to this transfer window and upcoming season appears to be more cautious and measured with the temporary addition of Clinton allowing Spurs to add some youth, energy and improved technical ability into their midfield ranks moving forward, and if it goes well, could set themselves up to land her on a permanent basis.